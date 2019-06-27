शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery

देखिये वो तस्वीरें जिनसे दहल गई थी दुनिया

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 02:36 PM IST
हादसों के शिकार मासूम
हादसों के शिकार मासूम - फोटो : Social Media
कहा जाता है कि एक तस्वीर हजारों शब्दों के बराबर होती है लेकिन कई तस्वीर ऐसी भी होती है जिसे लेकर कोई अनगिनत पन्ने भी भर दें तब भी उसे बयां नहीं कर सकता। ठीक वैसी ही तस्वीर इस बार अमेरिका-मेक्सिको बॉर्डर से आई है। जहां अल-सल्वाडोर के रहने वाले पिता-पुत्री के शव नदी के किनारे पाए गए। इस तस्वीर ने दुनियाभर में फिर से प्रवासियों और शरणार्थियों को लेकर एक बहस छेड़ दी है। देखिए उन तस्वीरों को जिसने दुनिया को हिला कर रख दिया:


 
हादसों के शिकार मासूम
हादसों के शिकार मासूम - फोटो : Social Media
पिता के साथ नदी में डूबी बेटी
पिता के साथ नदी में डूबी बेटी - फोटो : CNN
एलन कुर्दी
एलन कुर्दी - फोटो : Social Media
भोपाल गैस हादसा
भोपाल गैस हादसा - फोटो : Social Media
सूडान अकाल की तस्वीर
सूडान अकाल की तस्वीर - फोटो : Kevin Carter
