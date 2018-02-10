बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7ea9434f1c1b5e6e8b46e6","slug":"north-korea-has-sent-a-delegation-of-22-athletes-to-compete-in-south-korean-winter-olympic-games","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
विंटर ओलंपिक ने मिलाया 10 सालों बाद साउथ और नॉर्थ कोरिया को
वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 02:17 PM IST
दक्षिण कोरिया में विंटर ओलंपिक गेम्स शुरू हो गए हैं। ओलंपिक के शुरू होते ही दक्षिण और नॉर्थ कोरिया के बीच न केवल बातचीत का दौर शुरू हो गया है। नॉर्थ कोरिया से आए 22 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल से राष्ट्रपति मून जे इन ने मुलाकात की साथ ही उनके लिए दोपहर का भोज भी रखा।
