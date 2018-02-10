अपना शहर चुनें

विंटर ओलंपिक ने मिलाया 10 सालों बाद साउथ और नॉर्थ कोरिया को

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 02:17 PM IST
North Korea has sent a delegation of 22 athletes to compete in South Korean Winter Olympic Games
1 of 7
दक्षिण कोरिया में विंटर ओलंपिक गेम्स शुरू हो गए हैं। ओलंपिक के शुरू होते ही दक्षिण और नॉर्थ कोरिया के बीच न केवल बातचीत का दौर शुरू हो गया है।  नॉर्थ कोरिया से आए 22 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल से राष्ट्रपति मून जे इन ने मुलाकात की साथ ही उनके लिए दोपहर का भोज भी रखा।
north korea south korean winter olympic games

