Pakistan Plane Crash: Photos and ground report of Karachi plane crash

कराची की गली में टुकड़े टुकड़े होकर बिखर गया विमान, तस्वीरें देख कर आप भी जाएंगे कांप

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 22 May 2020 11:01 PM IST
Pakistan Plane Crash
1 of 6
Pakistan Plane Crash - फोटो : PTI
पाकिस्तान में शुक्रवार को एक दर्दनाक विमान हादसा हुआ। लाहौर से आ रहा विमान कराची एयरपोर्ट से ठीक पहले एक रिहायशी इलाके में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। विमान में करीब 100 लोग सवार थे। अभी तक 57 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। आशंका है कि मरने वालों की संख्या और भी बढ़ सकती है।

यह विमान कराची के एक रिहायशी इलाके में आकर गिरा। जैसे ही विमान एक गली में आकर क्रैश हुआ, चारों तरफ अफरातफरी मच गई। देखते ही देखते धूल और धुएं का गुबार आसमान तक पहुंच गया। धुएं के बीच विमान के टुकड़े गली में बिखरे पड़े थे। विमान जैसे ही गली में गिरा, तो इतना तेज धमाका हुआ कि आसपास के लोग बुरी तरह से हिल गए। एक पल तो किसी को कुछ समझ ही नहीं आया। इस हादसे में कुछ स्थानीय नागरिकों को भी बुरी तरह से चोटें आई हैं। 
Pakistan Plane Crash
Pakistan Plane Crash - फोटो : PTI
Pakistan Plane Crash
Pakistan Plane Crash - फोटो : PTI
Pakistan Plane Crash
Pakistan Plane Crash - फोटो : PTI
Pakistan Plane Crash
Pakistan Plane Crash - फोटो : PTI
Pakistan Plane Crash
Pakistan Plane Crash - फोटो : PTI
Pakistan Plane Crash
Pakistan Plane Crash - फोटो : PTI
