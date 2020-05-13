शहर चुनें

Coronavirus Case News In Hindi : America approved Antigen test, now corona will be detected in 15 minutes, mass testing will be easy

अमेरिका: एंटीजन टेस्ट को मिली मंजूरी, अब 15 मिनट में लगेगा कोरोना का पता

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, वॉशिंगटन।, Updated Wed, 13 May 2020 05:30 AM IST
फ्रांस: कोरोना की जांच के लिए नमूना एकत्र करती महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
फ्रांस: कोरोना की जांच के लिए नमूना एकत्र करती महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी। - फोटो : PTI
अमेरिका ने हाल ही में बड़े पैमाने पर लोगों की तेजी से कोरोना जांच के लिए पहले एंटीजन टेस्ट की मंजूरी दे दी है। बताया जा रहा है कि यह टेस्ट न सिर्फ सस्ता है बल्कि इससे चिकित्साकर्मियों को मास स्क्रीनिंग में काफी आसानी होगी।

विशेषज्ञों ने लाखों अमेरिकियों को वापस कामकाज पर लाने, स्कूल-कॉलेज खोलने के लिए इस टेस्ट को अत्यावश्क बताया है। फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (एफडीए) ने टेस्ट को मंजूरी देने के बाद कहा कि नए तरह का यह परीक्षण संक्रमितों के इलाज में कारगर होगा।  

इस टेस्ट को सेन डियागो के क्यूडेल कॉरपोरेशन ने विकसित किया है। हालांकि कुछ विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि टेस्टिंग के आदर्श मापदंडों के मुकाबले इस टेस्ट की सटीकता कम है और इसका संचालन भी विशेष उपकरणों से ही होता है। यहां जानिए, इस टेस्ट से जुड़ी पांच प्रमुख बातें...
फ्रांस: कोरोना की जांच के लिए नमूना एकत्र करती महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी। - फोटो : PTI
सैपल लेते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
सैपल लेते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
अहमदाबाद में कोरोना की जांच के लिए नमूने एकत्र करते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
अहमदाबाद में कोरोना की जांच के लिए नमूने एकत्र करते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी। - फोटो : PTI
Coronaindia, Coronavirus Test
Coronaindia, Coronavirus Test - फोटो : Social Media
कोरोना वायरस जांच (फाइल फोटो)
कोरोना वायरस जांच (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
कोरोना जांच करता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
कोरोना जांच करता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
