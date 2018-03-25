शहर चुनें

जान को खतरे में डाल रॉकेट लेकर उड़ा ‘धरती चपटी है’ कहने वाला सनकी वैज्ञानिक, दुनिया ने किया सलाम

एजेंसी, वाशिंगटन, Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 05:56 PM IST
61 साल के माइक ह्यूज ने वह कर दिखाया, जिसका दावा वह किया करते थे। उन्होंने वैन में बने मोबाइल होम को रैंप बनाया और खुद के बनाए रॉकेट से शनिवार को आसमान की ओर उड़ान भरी। वह 1875 फीट की ऊंचाई तक गए। हालांकि इसके बाद उनका रॉकेट मोजावे के रेगिस्तान में क्रैश हो गया। रॉकेट क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। शुक्र है माइक पूरी तरह सुरक्षित हैं।
