बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ab78aac4f1c1b094a8b72ae","slug":"scientist-mike-hughes-launches-home-made-steam-powered-rocket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u2018\u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u2019 \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
जान को खतरे में डाल रॉकेट लेकर उड़ा ‘धरती चपटी है’ कहने वाला सनकी वैज्ञानिक, दुनिया ने किया सलाम
एजेंसी, वाशिंगटन, Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 05:56 PM IST
61 साल के माइक ह्यूज ने वह कर दिखाया, जिसका दावा वह किया करते थे। उन्होंने वैन में बने मोबाइल होम को रैंप बनाया और खुद के बनाए रॉकेट से शनिवार को आसमान की ओर उड़ान भरी। वह 1875 फीट की ऊंचाई तक गए। हालांकि इसके बाद उनका रॉकेट मोजावे के रेगिस्तान में क्रैश हो गया। रॉकेट क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। शुक्र है माइक पूरी तरह सुरक्षित हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ab78aac4f1c1b094a8b72ae","slug":"scientist-mike-hughes-launches-home-made-steam-powered-rocket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u2018\u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u2019 \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5ab78aac4f1c1b094a8b72ae","slug":"scientist-mike-hughes-launches-home-made-steam-powered-rocket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u2018\u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u2019 \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5ab78aac4f1c1b094a8b72ae","slug":"scientist-mike-hughes-launches-home-made-steam-powered-rocket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u2018\u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u2019 \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5ab78aac4f1c1b094a8b72ae","slug":"scientist-mike-hughes-launches-home-made-steam-powered-rocket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u2018\u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u2019 \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5ab78aac4f1c1b094a8b72ae","slug":"scientist-mike-hughes-launches-home-made-steam-powered-rocket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u2018\u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u2019 \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5ab78aac4f1c1b094a8b72ae","slug":"scientist-mike-hughes-launches-home-made-steam-powered-rocket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u2018\u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u2019 \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5ab78aac4f1c1b094a8b72ae","slug":"scientist-mike-hughes-launches-home-made-steam-powered-rocket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u2018\u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u2019 \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5ab78aac4f1c1b094a8b72ae","slug":"scientist-mike-hughes-launches-home-made-steam-powered-rocket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u2018\u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u2019 \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.