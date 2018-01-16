Download App
WWE के रिंग में धूम मचाने उतरेगी यह ग्लैमरस रेसलर, रह चुकी है MMA की चैंपियन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 04:06 PM IST
UFC (अल्टीमेट फाइट चैंपियनशिप) की जांबाज रेसलर रोंडा राउजी की WWE में एंट्री को लेकर काफी दिनों से अटकलें लगाई जा रही थी। मगर सोमवार को ट्विटर पर आई पीडब्लू स्ट्रीम की एक रिपोर्ट से तय हो गया है कि बहुत जल्द यह रेसलर WWE के रिंग में दो-दो हाथ करती नजर आएगी।
ronda rousey ufc wwe stephanie mcmahon

