बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b8fc489867a557ba342d662","slug":"asian-games-2018-meet-teachers-who-made-winners","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937: \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u0935\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0917\u0947\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
शिक्षक दिवस विशेष: बजरंग से लेकर मनिका बत्रा तक, वो गुरू जिनकी मेहनत से एशियन गेम्स में आए मेडल्स
स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 05 Sep 2018 05:46 PM IST
देशभर में चारो ओर शिक्षक दिवस की धूम है। देश के दूसरे राष्ट्रपति सर्वपल्ली डॉक्टर राधाकृष्णन जी की याद में इस दिन को याद किया जाता है। ऐसे में खेल क्षेत्र इससे कैसे अछूता रह जाता।
गुरू-शिष्य की परंपरा वाले इस देश में आइए जानते हैं, एशियन गेम्स में पदक जितने वाले खिलाड़ियों के गुरू अपने चेलों के बारे में क्या कहते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b8fc489867a557ba342d662","slug":"asian-games-2018-meet-teachers-who-made-winners","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937: \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u0935\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0917\u0947\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"5b8fc489867a557ba342d662","slug":"asian-games-2018-meet-teachers-who-made-winners","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937: \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u0935\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0917\u0947\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"5b8fc489867a557ba342d662","slug":"asian-games-2018-meet-teachers-who-made-winners","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937: \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u0935\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0917\u0947\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"5b8fc489867a557ba342d662","slug":"asian-games-2018-meet-teachers-who-made-winners","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937: \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u0935\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0917\u0947\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"5b8fc489867a557ba342d662","slug":"asian-games-2018-meet-teachers-who-made-winners","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937: \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u0935\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0917\u0947\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"5b8fc489867a557ba342d662","slug":"asian-games-2018-meet-teachers-who-made-winners","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937: \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u0935\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0917\u0947\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"5b8fc489867a557ba342d662","slug":"asian-games-2018-meet-teachers-who-made-winners","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937: \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u0935\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0917\u0947\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.