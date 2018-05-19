शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Spirituality ›   Wellness ›   according to ravan sanhita these are tips how to success in life

रावण संहिता में रावण ने बताए थे जीवन में सफल होने के तरीके

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 02:58 PM IST
according to ravan sanhita these are tips how to success in life
धर्म शास्त्रों में रावण को प्रकांड पंडित और कई शास्त्रों का जानकार बताया गया है। रावण ज्योतिष विद्या में भी महान ज्ञानी था उसने ज्योतिष और तंत्र शास्त्र संबंधी ज्ञान के लिए रावण संहिता की रचना की थी। रावण संहिता में रावण ने जीवन में सफलता प्राप्त करने के लिए कुछ बाते बताईं हैं। 
रावण्ा

