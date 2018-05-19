बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5affed384f1c1be3408b668b","slug":"according-to-ravan-sanhita-these-are-tips-how-to-success-in-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0938\u0902\u0939\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
रावण संहिता में रावण ने बताए थे जीवन में सफल होने के तरीके
धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 02:58 PM IST
धर्म शास्त्रों में रावण को प्रकांड पंडित और कई शास्त्रों का जानकार बताया गया है। रावण ज्योतिष विद्या में भी महान ज्ञानी था उसने ज्योतिष और तंत्र शास्त्र संबंधी ज्ञान के लिए रावण संहिता की रचना की थी। रावण संहिता में रावण ने जीवन में सफलता प्राप्त करने के लिए कुछ बाते बताईं हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5affed384f1c1be3408b668b","slug":"according-to-ravan-sanhita-these-are-tips-how-to-success-in-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0938\u0902\u0939\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5affed384f1c1be3408b668b","slug":"according-to-ravan-sanhita-these-are-tips-how-to-success-in-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0938\u0902\u0939\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5affed384f1c1be3408b668b","slug":"according-to-ravan-sanhita-these-are-tips-how-to-success-in-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0938\u0902\u0939\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5affed384f1c1be3408b668b","slug":"according-to-ravan-sanhita-these-are-tips-how-to-success-in-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0938\u0902\u0939\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5affed384f1c1be3408b668b","slug":"according-to-ravan-sanhita-these-are-tips-how-to-success-in-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0938\u0902\u0939\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5affed384f1c1be3408b668b","slug":"according-to-ravan-sanhita-these-are-tips-how-to-success-in-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0938\u0902\u0939\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.