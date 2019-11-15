शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Spirituality ›   Religion ›   If you are afraid of terminating job, then follow these steps

अगर नौकरी जाने का सता रहा है डर तो इन उपायों को आजमाएं

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 06:13 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
1 of 7
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
घर गृहस्थी और परिवार को चलाने के लिए हर किसी को पैसे की जरुरत होती है इसके लिए आप कोई व्यवसाय करते हैं या फिर नौकरी। अगर आपकी नौकरी सरकारी है तब थोड़ी सुरक्षा ज्यादा रहती है क्योंकि यहां आपको नौकरी से निकाले जाने की संभावना कम रहती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
job termination dharm
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें आस्था समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। आस्था जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे पॉज़िटिव लाइफ़ फैक्ट्स,स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सभी धर्म और त्योहार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर यमुना घाट पर उमड़ी श्रद्घालुओं की भीड़
Agra

कार्तिक पूर्णिमाः ब्रज में राधे-राधे की गूंज, विदेशी भक्तों ने भी लगाई यमुना में आस्था की डुबकी

12 नवंबर 2019

भगवान श्रीराम का माता सीता के साथ पहला सिक्का
Agra

इतिहासः दादा ने बनवाई बाबरी मस्जिद, तो पोते ने चलवाया श्रीराम का सिक्का

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
नारद पुराण
Religion

10वीं और 12वीं के छात्र नारद पुराण की यह बातें कर लें कंठस्थ, अच्छे परिणाम के साथ मिलेगी सफलता

6 नवंबर 2019

राम बारात (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

खास होगी एशिया की ऐतिहासिक श्रीराम बरात, आकर्षण का केंद्र होगी यह झांकियां

20 सितंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
शुभ कार्यों से पहले भगवान गणेश की पूजा अर्चना की जाती है
Festivals

sankashti chaturthi 2019: जानिए कैसे करें प्रथम पूजनीय गणपति महाराज को खुश

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Chanakya Mantra
Wellness

चाणक्य नीति: कामुक मर्दों की होती है ये पहचान

14 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला मंदिर सबसे बड़े तीर्थ स्थानों में से एक है
Religion

सबरीमाला मंदिर: भगवान विष्णु और शिव के पुत्र अयप्पा से जुड़ी 5 मान्यताएं

14 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
विज्ञापन
सपनों को भविष्य में होने वाली घटनाओं का संकेत माना जाता है
Religion

इस तरह के सात सपने अशुभ घटनाओं की तरफ करते हैं इशारा

14 नवंबर 2019

Remedy for success in career
Wellness

करियर उपाय 2020: तरक्की दिलाते हैं ये पांच उपाय, बहुत आसान हैं जरूर आजमाएं

14 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
हनुमान जी के भक्तों पर सभी देवी देवताओं की भी विशेष कृपा रहती है
Religion

हनुमान भक्तों को भूलकर भी नहीं रखनी चाहिए घर पर उनकी ऐसी तस्वीर

14 नवंबर 2019

कुछ ऐसे मंदिर भी हैं जहां सिर्फ पुरुष ही प्रवेश कर सकते हैं स्त्रियों को प्रवेश की मनाही है
Religion

सबरीमाला में ही नहीं, देश के इन 6 मंदिरों में भी नहीं जा सकती महिलाएं

14 नवंबर 2019

पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू के जन्मदिन को बाल दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है
Wellness

Children's Day 2019: भारत के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पंडित नेहरू जी के 10 अनमोल विचार

14 नवंबर 2019

भैरव बाबा भगवान शंकर के ही अवतार हैं
Festivals

Bhairav Ashtami 2019: कब है काल भैरव अष्टमी? लाभदायक होती है भैरव साधना, जानिए पूजा विधि और महत्त्व

14 नवंबर 2019

नौ ग्रहों हर देवी देवता के अधीन भी माने गए हैं
Religion

हैरानी में ड़ाल देता है यह मंदिर, जब भक्त चढ़ाने आते हैं दूध

13 नवंबर 2019

महाभारत
Wellness

विदुर नीतिः इन 6 नीतियों से जानिए कहीं आपका रिश्ता भी तो नहीं मतलब का

13 नवंबर 2019

Chanakya Success Mantra
Wellness

दुश्मनों को कैसे करें परास्त, आचार्य चाणक्य ने बनाई है नीति

12 नवंबर 2019

देव दिवाली का पर्व दीपावली के 15 दिन बाद मनाया जाता है
Festivals

आखिर बनारस में ही क्यों देव दिवाली? ये हैं 6 वजह

12 नवंबर 2019

guru nanak dev ji quotes on guru nanak 550 birth anniversary
Wellness

Guru Nanak 550 Birth Anniversary: गुरु नानक देव जी के 10 अनमोल विचार

12 नवंबर 2019

गुरु नानक देव जी
Religion

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: देश के इन 10 प्रसिद्ध गुरुद्वारों में बरसती है गुरु नानक देव जी की कृपा

12 नवंबर 2019

गुरु नानक जयंती
Festivals

Guru Nanak 550 Birth Anniversary: जानिए गुरु नानक देव जी कैसे बने सिख धर्म के संस्थापक

12 नवंबर 2019

सिख धर्म के संस्थापक संत नानक देव का जन्मदिन हर साल कार्तिक पूर्णिमा को मनाया जाता है
Religion

Guru Nanak 550 Birth Anniversary: मक्का मदीना में गुरु नानक देव जी ने समझाया धर्म का महत्व और मतलब

12 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
girl job
girl job - फोटो : social media
blood moon
blood moon
केतु रत्न लहसुनिया
केतु रत्न लहसुनिया - फोटो : social media
मीठा भोजन
मीठा भोजन
खीर
खीर - फोटो : social media
सूर्य पूजा
सूर्य पूजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

'मरजावां' के स्टार कास्ट से खास बातचीत, सिद्धार्थ ने बताई फिल्म की खासियत

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और तारा सुतारिया की फिल्म मरजावां 15 नवंबर को रिलीज होने वाली है। लेकिन उससे पहले फिल्म की स्टार कास्ट से खास बातचीत।

14 नवंबर 2019

राशि 3:32

16 नवंबर को सूर्य का वृश्चिक राशि में प्रवेश, आपकी राशि पर पड़ेगा ये असर

14 नवंबर 2019

झारखंड 1:38

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा को बड़ा झटका, आजसू से टूटा गठबंधन

14 नवंबर 2019

राफेल 3:41

आखिर कैसे शुरू हुआ लड़ाकू विमान राफेल की डील पर विवाद और मामला कैसे पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

14 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 2:10

ऐसे करें अपने गलत ई-चालान की ऑनलाइन शिकायत

14 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited