शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Harshita of MSC got 12 medals with Chancellor Silver

लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटीः मेडल लिस्ट में छाईं बेटियां, बोलीं...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 27 Nov 2020 05:17 PM IST
सरिता, अनम खान, हर्षिता दुबे, जया कुमारी
1 of 7
सरिता, अनम खान, हर्षिता दुबे, जया कुमारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में दिए जाने वाले मेडल में एक बार फिर बेटियों ने बाजी मारी है। विवि की ओर से गुरुवार को जारी विस्तृत मेडल लिस्ट में सर्वाधिक मेडल बेटियों ने झटके हैं। चांसलर सिल्वर मेडल पाने वाली एमएससी मैथ की छात्रा हर्षिता दुबे को 12 मेडल मिले हैं। हर्षिता के अलावा एमए एआईएच की सरिता यादव व एलएलबी की प्रगति श्रीवास्तव को आठ-आठ मेडल मिले हैं।हर्षिता को मिलने वाले मेडल में डॉ. एएन सिंह गोल्ड मेडल, इकबाल नारायण श्रीवास्तव गोल्ड मेडल, माधुरी देवी मेमोरियल गोल्ड मेडल शामिल हैं। इसके साथ ही सरिता यादव एमए एआईएच को श्रीनिवासन वरदा चेयर गोल्ड मेडल, त्रिलोकी नाथ गुरतु मेमोरियल गोल्ड मेडल समेत आठ मेडल मिले हैं। प्रगति श्रीवास्तव एलएलबी को बाबू महावीर प्रसाद श्रीवास्तव मेमोरियल गोल्ड मेडल, द्वारिका प्रसाद निगम गोल्ड मेडल समेत आठ मेडल मिले हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन 3 आसान स्टेप्स से पहले अटेम्प्ट में करें परीक्षा क्रैक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
campus lucknow uttar pradesh city & states lucknow university colleges in lucknow students in lucknow lucknow news uttar pradesh news

Recommended

अनुपम खेर और लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी
Lucknow

लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी के सौ वर्ष पूरे होने पर अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने कही ये बातें, बोले पढ़ा तो नहीं पर...

23 नवंबर 2020

स्कूलों में पहुंचे विद्यार्थी
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ में छह महीने बाद खुले स्कूल, किसी स्कूल में एक तो किसी में नहीं पहुंचा एक भी विद्यार्थी

21 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Airtel Xstream Box

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
गौरव सकलानी
Dehradun

UK Board Result 2020: पिता हैं चतुर्थश्रेणी कर्मचारी, बेटा बना 10वीं का टॉपर, बनना चाहता है इंजीनियर 

29 जुलाई 2020

CBSE 10th Result
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: दृष्टिहीन छात्रों का कमाल, चायवाले का बेटा बना टॉपर, बुलंद इरादों से हासिल की सफलता

15 जुलाई 2020

गुरु का मकर राशि में गोचर, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव
Kundali

गुरु का मकर राशि में गोचर, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव
CBSE 12 Result 2020 Declared: Chandigarh Blind school's 12th standard result hundred percent
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: दृष्टिहीन छात्रों ने फैलाई सफलता की रोशनी, ऑडियो सुन किया टॉप, पढ़ें प्रेरक कहानियां

14 जुलाई 2020

women's day celebration
Gorakhpur

डीडीयू: स्त्री उत्सव में बोले डीएम, ‘बेटियों को रोकें-टोकें नहीं, आजाद छोड़ें-उड़ान भरने दें’

9 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मास्क पहने युवतियां।
Gorakhpur

Coronavirus: मास्क लगाकर छात्र दे सकेंगे बोर्ड परीक्षा, सेनेटाइजर लाने की भी मिली छूट

6 मार्च 2020

पुरस्कृत हुए प्रतियोगिताओं के विजेता व सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम पेश करतीं छात्रा।
Gorakhpur

आईटीएम गीडा में मेगा फेस्ट का हुआ समापन, पुरस्कृत हुए प्रतियोगिताओं के विजेता, टापर्स भी सम्मानित

5 मार्च 2020

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Airtel Xstream Box

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
विज्ञापन
MMMUT
Gorakhpur

एमएमएमयूटी के वार्षिक महोत्सव का ऐसा रहा आखिरी दिन, तस्वीरों में देखें झलकियां

2 मार्च 2020

MMMUT
Gorakhpur

MMMUT: इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज की छात्राओं ने फैशन शो में बिखेरा जलवा, देखें तस्वीरें

2 मार्च 2020

गुरु का मकर राशि में गोचर, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव
Kundali

गुरु का मकर राशि में गोचर, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव
MMMUT
Gorakhpur

MMMUT: छात्र-छात्राओं ने स्टेज पर दिखाया डांस का जलवा, लोगों ने जमकर बजाई ताली, देखें तस्वीरें

1 मार्च 2020

CISCE: Big change for the first time on the question paper of class 9th and 11th examinations
Gorakhpur

सीआईएससीई : कक्षा नौंवी और 11वीं की परीक्षाओं के प्रश्न पत्र को लेकर पहली बार बड़ा बदलाव

5 फरवरी 2020

यूपी बोर्ड
Gorakhpur

यूपी बोर्ड की दसवीं और बारहवीं की परीक्षाओं में नकल रोकने के लिए लागू होगी ये व्यवस्था

2 फरवरी 2020

विनस मॉल में प्रदेश स्तर के विशाल रोजगार मेले को लेकर पत्रकार वार्ता।
Gorakhpur

यूपी के युवाओं को गोरखपुर में इस दिन बंटेगी नौकरियां, आपको भी चाहिए तो ऐसे करें आवेदन

26 जनवरी 2020

जेईई मेन्स में गोरखपुर के मेधावियों ने लहराया हुनर का परचम।
Gorakhpur

जेईई मेन में गोरखपुर के मेधावियों ने लहराया हुनर का परचम, देखें नतीजों से जुड़ी खबरें

18 जनवरी 2020

gorakhpur mahotsav
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर महोत्सव में लगेगा बॉलीवुड का तड़का, ये स्टार बिखेरेंगे जलवा

4 जनवरी 2020

jnu student protest
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू प्रशासन ने बढ़ी फीस ली वापस तो फिर क्यों हड़ताल पर हैं छात्र, जानिए सबकुछ

14 नवंबर 2019

कैनिंग कॉलेज तथा कैनिंग कॉलेज में जमीन पर बैठकर पढ़ते छात्र (एएएसआई ने की है जारी)
Lucknow

155 साल पहले हुआ 100 साल के विश्वविद्यालय का जन्म, जानें- इसकी खासियतों के बारे में

11 नवंबर 2019

JNU hostel fees hike and rule change left and abvp all protest against new laws and administration
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू : हॉस्टल फीस बढ़ोतरी व नियमों का एक सुर में विरोध, वामपंथी-एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ता साथ आए नजर

30 अक्टूबर 2019

आर्ट्स कॉलेज
Lucknow

जनाब चौंकिए नहीं! ये तस्वीरें किसी भूतिया बंगले की नहीं बल्कि आर्ट्स कॉलेज की हैं

19 सितंबर 2019

Sarkari Result: Results of Written Exam of Constable Recruitment Declared in Himachal,Check this way
Shimla

हिमाचल में सिपाही भर्ती की लिखित परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित, ऐसे करें चेक

13 सितंबर 2019

छात्रसंघ चुनाव
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ के 12 कॉलेजों को मिले नए छात्र अध्यक्ष, यहां जानें-कहां किसे मिली जीत...तस्वीरें भी

7 सितंबर 2019

सरिता, अनम खान, हर्षिता दुबे, जया कुमारी
सरिता, अनम खान, हर्षिता दुबे, जया कुमारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी
लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हर्षिता दुबे
हर्षिता दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरिता यादव
सरिता यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनम खान
अनम खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जया कुमारी
जया कुमारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
lucknow university
lucknow university - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X