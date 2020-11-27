लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटीः मेडल लिस्ट में छाईं बेटियां, बोलीं...

{"_id":"5fc0e7228ebc3e75017f83bd","slug":"harshita-of-msc-got-12-medals-with-chancellor-silver","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940\u0903 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902...","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
सरिता, अनम खान, हर्षिता दुबे, जया कुमारी
लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी
हर्षिता दुबे
सरिता यादव
अनम खान
जया कुमारी
lucknow university
