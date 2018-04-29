शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   up board result celebration in lucknow

UP Board Result: रिजल्ट देख छात्रों संग झूमे शिक्षक, जमकर मना सफलता का जश्न

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 06:39 PM IST
यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट
1 of 7
उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद की ओर से आयोजित हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट की बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट रविवार को जारी कर दिया गया। दोनों परीक्षाओं की टॉप 10 सूची में राजधानी लखनऊ के चार मेधावियों ने स्थान बनाया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
up board result exam result celebration lucknow toppers

Recommended

lucknow university
Lucknow

लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी के girls hostel में आधी रात घुसे तीन लड़के कर रहे थे ये हरकत, छात्राओं ने दबोचा

19 अप्रैल 2018

Exam
Chandigarh

रेलवे में 90000 पदों पर भर्ती, अब 7 नई शर्तों के साथ करना होगा आवेदन, जानिए

29 मार्च 2018

indian army
Chandigarh

भारतीय सेना में भर्ती के लिए नया नियम आया, कोई नहीं बताएगा...लो हम बताते हैं

29 मार्च 2018

भारतीय सेना
Chandigarh

4 अप्रैल से भारतीय सेना में भर्ती, ये डोक्यूमेंट लाने होंगे साथ, 8 क्लिक में पूरी जानकारी

30 मार्च 2018

teacher
Dehradun

बीएड करने वाले युवाओं के लिए जरूरी खबर, कोर्स में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव

25 मार्च 2018

exam
Dehradun

DLED करने वालों के लिए जारी हुआ नया फरमान, ध्यान नहीं दिया तो पछताएंगे

26 मार्च 2018

More in Campus

jnu students
Delhi NCR

JNU: छात्रों ने जब अपनी मांग को लेकर बोला हल्ला तो पुलिस ने भांज दी लाठियां, छात्र हुए जख्मी

24 मार्च 2018

bad news for guest teachers, after 1 may 1000 guest teachers will be removed
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः 1 मई से गेस्ट टीचर्स के लिए आ सकते हैं बुरे दिन, खतरे में पड़ सकती है नौकरी

27 मार्च 2018

exam
Dehradun

गुरुकुल कांगड़ी विवि में पीएचडी की 132 सीटों के लिए आवेदन शुरू, इस तिथि तक करें अप्लाई

11 अप्रैल 2018

prakash javadekar
Delhi NCR

Exam पेपर लीक होने के बाद अब ऐसे होगी परीक्षा, HRD मंत्रालय ने जारी की गाइडलाइन

29 मार्च 2018

जेईई मेंस
Dehradun

जेईई मेन: Maths की तैयारी ऐसे करेंगे तो सफलता चूमेगी आपके कदम, ये हैं कुछ Tips

30 मार्च 2018

exam
Dehradun

युवाओं के लिए जरूरी खबर, 'समूह ग' की लिखित परीक्षा के कोर्स में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव

7 नवंबर 2017

attest
Dehradun

सरकारी नौकरी के लिए आवेदन करने वाले युवाओं के लिए राहत की खबर, मिलेगी बड़ी परेशानी से निजात

3 नवंबर 2017

डेमो
Dehradun

समूह ‘ग’ का फॉर्म भरने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के लिए बड़ी खबर, जल्दी से क्लिक करें और पढ़ें

5 अक्टूबर 2017

डेमो
Dehradun

सरकारी नौकरी के लिए परीक्षा देने के एक घंटे बाद ही देखें अपना रिजल्ट, अपनाएं ये तरीका

3 नवंबर 2017

sainik school ghorakhal
Dehradun

7 जनवरी को होगी सैनिक स्कूल की प्रवेश परीक्षा, ये है फार्म जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि

6 नवंबर 2017

Menfest varchasav 2017 in IIM Lucknow
Lucknow

वर्चस्व-2017 में स्टूडेंट्स की धमाकेदार परफॉर्मेंस, इनके मूव्स को हर किसी ने सराहा, तस्वीरें

20 नवंबर 2017

मैनफेस्ट वर्चस्व में डांस परफॉर्मेंस देती स्टूडेंट।
Lucknow

हिप-हॉप और डिस्को पर इनके अंदाज ने जमाया रंग, देखिए तस्वीरें-

20 नवंबर 2017

परिणाम
Lucknow

बीटीसी-2014 का रिजल्ट जारी, अभ्यार्थी को मिलेगा शिक्षक भर्ती में शामिल होने का मौका

3 दिसंबर 2017

डेमो
Lucknow

लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय ने जारी किया सेमेस्टर परीक्षा कार्यक्रम, देखिए यहां...

20 नवंबर 2017

du convocation
Delhi NCR

DU दीक्षांत समारोह : सीखना कभी ना समाप्त होने वाली प्रक्रिया - राष्ट्रपति कोविंद

18 नवंबर 2017

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट
यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट
यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट
यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट
यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट
यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट
यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.