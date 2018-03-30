शहर चुनें

अभिभावकों को जरूर पढ़नी चाहिए ये खबर, पौधे और फूल भी बच्चों को सिखाते हैं

रुपायन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 12:18 PM IST
एक अध्ययन के अनुसार, यदि स्कूल के बच्चों को स्कूल की कक्षाओं से अलग बाहर लेकर जाकर प्रकृति आदि के बारे में समझाया जाए, तो इससे उनकी किसी भी चीज पर ध्यान देने की क्षमता में वृद्धि होती है और इससे सीखने की क्षमता भी बढ़ती है। 
