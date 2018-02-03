अपना शहर चुनें

गणित के सवालों से पंगे लेना पसंद है, तो पहले जान लो यह जरूर बात

रुपायन, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 04:21 PM IST
Research Proves People Who Love Mathematics Have Strong Memory Power
कुछ बच्चे गणित विषय से डरते हैं। वे गणित से जुड़े प्रश्नों को हल करने से बचते हैं। लेकिन जिन बच्चों का गणित के प्रति सकारात्मक रवैया होता है, वे स्कूल में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करते हैं, यह एक नए अध्ययन में पता चला है। 
memory power mathematics students

