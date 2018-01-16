बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5da03b4f1c1b6e268b4a3e","slug":"six-health-benefits-of-asafoetida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0940\u0902\u0917, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 6 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
बहुत चमत्कारी चीज है हींग, इसके ये 6 फायदे यकीनन नहीं जानते होंगे आप
ऊर्जा डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 01:19 PM IST
हींग से सेहत पर होने वाले फायदों के बारे में बता रही हैं न्यूट्रिशनिस्ट अंशुल जयभरत। हींग में मौजूद एंटी-इंफ्लेमेटरी और एंटीऑक्सीडेंट्स अपच, गैस, पेट से संबंधित रोग जैसे इर्रिटेबल बाउल सिंड्रोम को ठीक करने में सहायक है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5da03b4f1c1b6e268b4a3e","slug":"six-health-benefits-of-asafoetida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0940\u0902\u0917, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 6 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a5da03b4f1c1b6e268b4a3e","slug":"six-health-benefits-of-asafoetida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0940\u0902\u0917, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 6 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a5da03b4f1c1b6e268b4a3e","slug":"six-health-benefits-of-asafoetida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0940\u0902\u0917, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 6 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a5da03b4f1c1b6e268b4a3e","slug":"six-health-benefits-of-asafoetida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0940\u0902\u0917, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 6 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a5da03b4f1c1b6e268b4a3e","slug":"six-health-benefits-of-asafoetida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0940\u0902\u0917, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 6 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.