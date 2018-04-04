बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ac4a6094f1c1bcf618b55cc","slug":"vacancy-in-indian-bank-for-the-manager-and-other-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Indian BanK \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Indian BanK में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, ऐसे करें आवेदन
जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 04:02 PM IST
इंडियन बैंक में मैनेजर बनने का शानदार मौका है। अगर आप भी इस भर्ती में आवेदन करना चाहते हैं, तो पहले संबंधित वेबसाइट पर जाएं और फिर आवेदन करें। 2 मई से पहले आवेदन करना होगा।
कुल पद: 145 अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ac4a6094f1c1bcf618b55cc","slug":"vacancy-in-indian-bank-for-the-manager-and-other-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Indian BanK \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5ac4a6094f1c1bcf618b55cc","slug":"vacancy-in-indian-bank-for-the-manager-and-other-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Indian BanK \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5ac4a6094f1c1bcf618b55cc","slug":"vacancy-in-indian-bank-for-the-manager-and-other-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Indian BanK \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5ac4a6094f1c1bcf618b55cc","slug":"vacancy-in-indian-bank-for-the-manager-and-other-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Indian BanK \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.