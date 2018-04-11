बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
CWG: पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री की बेटी और DU से पढ़ाई, ऐसी है गोल्डन गर्ल श्रेयसी सिंह की पर्सनल LIFE
स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 12:43 PM IST
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में जारी कॉमनवेल्थ खेलों में देश की बेटी श्रेयसी सिंह ने गोल्ड मेडल पर निशाना लगाकर कमाल कर दिया। महिलाओं की डबल ट्रैप प्रतिस्पर्धा में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए श्रेयसी ने भारत को 12वां गोल्ड दिलाया।
अगली स्लाइड में जानिए बचपन से निशानेबाजों के बीच पली-बढ़ी श्रेयसी सिंह के बारे में दिलचस्प बातें..
