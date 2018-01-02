Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   Recruitment in NIMR for supervisor and driver post, application fee free
Recruitment in NIMR for supervisor and driver post, application fee free
1 of 4

NIMR में सुपरवाइजर व ड्राइवर के पद पर भर्ती, आवेदन निःशुल्क

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 03:13 PM IST
नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मलेरिया रिसर्च में सुपरवाइजर व ड्राइवर के पद पर भर्ती की जा रही हैं। सभी वर्ग के उम्मीदवारों के लिए आवेदन निःशुल्क है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
recruitment vacancy nimr jobs

Recommended

JOB VACANCIES IN INTELLIGENCE BUREAU FOR 10TH PASSED 60000 SALARY
Government Jobs

INTELLIGENCE BUREAU में 10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी, 60 हजार सैलरी

30 दिसंबर 2017

Vacancy in Indo-Tibetan Border Police for head constable and constable post
Government Jobs

ITBP में हेड कांस्टेबल के पद पर वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

27 दिसंबर 2017

JOB VACANCIES IN CISF FOR 12TH PASSED 69000 SALARY
Government Jobs

12वीं पास के लिए CISF में नौकरी, 69 हजार सैलरी

29 दिसंबर 2017

UPPSC release vacancy for ro and aro
Government Jobs

UPPSC में नौकरी का मौका, RO/ARO पदों के लिए वैकेंसी

30 दिसंबर 2017

UPPSC Recruitment for 465 review officer and assistant review officer post
Government Jobs

UPPSC ने समीक्षा अधिकारी पद के लिए निकाली वैकेंसी

30 दिसंबर 2017

VACANCIES FOR 10TH PASSED IN GOVERNMENT SECTOR 22000 SALARY
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी में बड़ा मौका, 22 हजार सैलरी

30 दिसंबर 2017

More in Government Jobs

JOB IN INDIAN ARMY FOR 10TH PASSED SALARY IS 30000
Government Jobs

INDIAN ARMY में 10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी, 30 हजार सैलरी

30 दिसंबर 2017

Government Job for 12th pass out in National Institute of Malaria Research
Government Jobs

10वीं और 12वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का मौका, आवदेन निशुल्क

28 दिसंबर 2017

Air Force recruitment examination will be held online, opportunity for 12th pass student
Government Jobs

ऑनलाइन होगी एयरफोर्स की भर्ती परीक्षा, 12वीं पास लोगों को मौका

29 दिसंबर 2017

Vacancy in Syndicate Bank for Probationary Officer post, last date of application 17 jan 2018
Government Jobs

सिंडिकेट बैंक में प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर पद के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी

30 दिसंबर 2017

JOB VACANCIES IN UNITED BANK OF INDIA 46000 SALARY
Government Jobs

यूनियन बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में बंपर नौकरी, 46 हजार सैलरी

29 दिसंबर 2017

JOB VACANCIES IN TAMIL NADU POLICE FOR 10TH PASSED 53000 SALARY
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए POLICE में नौकरी, 53 हजार सैलरी

30 दिसंबर 2017

JOB VACANCIES IN DELHI POLICE FOR 10TH PASSED 57000 SALARY
Government Jobs

दिल्ली पुलिस में 10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी, 57 हजार सैलरी

30 दिसंबर 2017

Walk-in-interview in AIIMS Jodhpur for Junior Resident and Demonstrator post
Government Jobs

AIIMS में वॉक-इन-इंटरव्यू के जरिए नौकरी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

27 दिसंबर 2017

vacancy in Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited for Project Engineer post
Government Jobs

रेलवे में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर बनने का मौका, आवेदन निःशुल्‍क

30 दिसंबर 2017

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2018- Walk in for 77 Sr and Jr Resident Posts
Government Jobs

दिल्ली नगर निगम में रेजीडेंट बनने का मौका, वॉक-इन-इंटरव्यू के जरिये भर्ती

31 दिसंबर 2017

Delhi High Court recruitment- 50 Judicial Service Examination, Last Date 15 February 2018
Government Jobs

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में नौकरी का मौका, 45 हजार सैलरी

31 दिसंबर 2017

vacancy in Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited for Entrepreneurship post
Government Jobs

हैवी इंजीनियरिंग कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड में अप्रेंटिसशिप के लिए करें आवेदन

1 जनवरी 2018

vacancies for Junior Assistant in Airport Authority of India
Government Jobs

एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया में जूनियर असिस्टेंट के पदों पर वैकेंसी

28 दिसंबर 2017

JOB VACANCIES IN CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 46000 SALARY
Government Jobs

सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 46 हजार सैलरी

30 दिसंबर 2017

vacancy in Delhi High Court for High judicial service examination, only online application
Government Jobs

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में निकली नौकरियां, केवल ऑनलाइन कीजिए आवेदन

1 जनवरी 2018

opportunity to become an engineer in ICSL, selection on the basis of interview
Government Jobs

आईसीएसआईएल में इंजीनियर बनने का अवसर, सेलेक्‍शन इंटरव्यू के आधार पर

1 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.