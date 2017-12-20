चलती कैब में संबंध बनाने लगा प्रेमी जोड़ा, CCTV में कैद हो गया वीडियो
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Crime
›
Randy couple catched having intimate on the back seat of cab in Moscow{"_id":"5a3a15824f1c1bf4688c2564","slug":"randy-couple-catched-having-intimate-on-the-back-seat-of-cab-in-moscow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, CCTV \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
एक प्रेमी जोड़े ने चलती कैब में ही पीछे की सीट पर संबंध बनाने शुरू कर दिए। ड्राइवर को तो पता नहीं चला, लेकिन सारी हरकतें कैब में लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गईं। प्रेमी जोड़े ने कैब ड्राइवर को पहले बोला, घर छोड़ दो, फिर जैसे ही कैब में बैठे तो करने लगे गंदा काम। ड्राइवर ने वीडिया बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर किया वायरल ।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.