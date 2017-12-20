Download App
चलती कैब में संबंध बनाने लगा प्रेमी जोड़ा, CCTV में कैद हो गया वीडियो

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 01:17 PM IST
Randy couple catched having intimate on the back seat of cab in Moscow

एक प्रेमी जोड़े ने चलती कैब में ही पीछे की सीट पर संबंध बनाने शुरू कर दिए। ड्राइवर को तो पता नहीं चला, लेकिन सारी हरकतें कैब में लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गईं। प्रेमी जोड़े ने कैब ड्राइवर को पहले बोला, घर छोड़ दो, फिर जैसे ही कैब में बैठे तो करने लगे गंदा काम। ड्राइवर ने वीडिया बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर किया वायरल ।

