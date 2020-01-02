शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   What is Theater Commands, How it work, Know everything, CDS General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army

देश के दुश्मन की अब खैर नहीं, थिएटर कमांड में जंग के लिए बुने जाएंगे चक्रव्यूह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 03:20 PM IST
Indian Army
1 of 6
Indian Army - फोटो : Indian Army Twitter
देश में पहले चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ (CDS) की नियुक्ति के साथ ही दुश्मनों के खिलाफ जंग में चक्रव्यूह रचने के लिए थिएटर कमांड्स बनाए जाने की तैयारी शुरू हो चुकी है। जनरल बिपिन रावत ने चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ का पद संभालते ही संकेत दे दिए थे कि देश में थिएटर कमांड्स बनाए जाएंगे। 

जंग के दौरान तीनों सेनाओं के बीच बेहतर तालमेल रहे और सटीक रणनीति से दुश्मन को चारों खाने चित किया जाए, इसी के लिए यह सिस्टम तैयार किया जाएगा। थिएटर कमांड्स क्या है? यह कैसे काम करेगा? देश में आखिर इसकी क्या जरूरत है? भविष्य में देश में कितने थिएटर कमांड्स बनाए जाएंगे? दुश्मन को धूल चटाने में आखिर यह कैसे कारगर होंगे? आइए जानते हैं इससे जुड़े सभी सवालों के जवाब

क्या है थिएटर कमांड्स 


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
indian army theater command
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

New year 2020 celebration, photographs, india gate, gateway of india, clock tower, temple
India News

नए साल का जश्न मनाने सर्द मौसम में भी घर से निकले लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

1 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

साल 2020 में इन 20 बड़ी घटनाओं से बदलेगी देश-दुनिया की तस्वीर 

29 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
ISRO
India News

2020 में सूरज तक छलांग की तैयारी में इसरो, गगनयान सहित कई उपग्रह होंगे लॉन्च

26 दिसंबर 2019

2019 में इन हस्तियों को मिला सम्मान
India News

Year Ender 2019: मशहूर शख्सियत, किसी को मिला सम्मान तो किसी ने चौंकाया

26 दिसंबर 2019

2019 में अनंत में विलीन हुई शख्सियतें
India News

Year Ender 2019: ये बड़े शख्सियत, जिन्हें भारत ने खो दिया

26 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्यग्रहण
India News

Surya Grahan 2019: तस्वीरों में देखें किस शहर में कैसा दिखा सूर्य का अद्भुत नजारा

26 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

modi shah
India News

Year Ender 2019: मोदी सरकार के ये तीन बड़े फैसले और ये रहे तीन बड़े विवाद

26 दिसंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी व अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अब NPR लाना चाहती है मोदी सरकार, जानें फिर कैसे होगी भारत के नागरिकों की गिनती

23 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
विज्ञापन
नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

नागरिकता कानून: दिल्ली से लेकर केरल तक बवाल, 10 बयानों से समझें सियासी रुख

23 दिसंबर 2019

CAA and NRC
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर खुद को गुमराह न होने दें, हिंसा और प्रदर्शनों के बीच जारी हुए ये सवाल-जवाब

19 दिसंबर 2019

मौत की सजा पाने वाले राष्ट्रपति व प्रधानमंत्री
India News

मुशर्रफ ही नहीं, दुनिया के इन राष्ट्रपतियों व प्रधानमंत्रियों को भी मिल चुकी है सजा-ए-मौत

19 दिसंबर 2019

Minority Day
India News

क्यों मनाया जाता है अल्पसंख्यक अधिकार दिवस, कौन से दायित्व निभाती है सरकार?

18 दिसंबर 2019

दुनिया के क्रूर तानाशान
India News

ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे क्रूर तानाशाह, कोई था नरभक्षी, कोई चीखें सुन-सुनकर खाता था खाना

18 दिसंबर 2019

संसद का शायराना सफर
India News

बेहद दिलचस्प है हमारी संसद का शायराना सफर

17 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सबसे ज्यादा बार किस देश में लगानी पड़ी इंटरनेट पर पाबंदी? किस स्थान पर है पाकिस्तान

17 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कितनी होती है एक फांसी के फंदे की कीमत, भारत में अब तक कितनों को मिली यह सजा

17 दिसंबर 2019

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एमएम नरवाणे
India News

कौन हैं अगले सेना प्रमुख मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे, पढ़ें खास बातें और उपलब्धियां

16 दिसंबर 2019

बांग्लादेश युद्ध
India News

1971 युद्ध: भारतीय सेना का 'यहूदी योद्धा', जिसने 93 हजार पाक सैनिकों से करवाया आत्मसमर्पण

16 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya: न्याय में देर भी अंधेर है... 16 दिसंबर की उस काली रात का इंसाफ अभी बाकी है

16 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया केस के दोषी
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya: और ये भी मामले, दुष्कर्मी न्यायिक प्रक्रिया का यूं उठाते हैं फायदा

16 दिसंबर 2019

गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा ढूंढी गईं भारतीय हस्तियां
India News

गूगल ने बताया- 2019 में सबसे ज्यादा खोजी गईं भारत की ये 10 हस्तियां

15 दिसंबर 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल के संतरागाछी में प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने सुरक्षा बल
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून : असम से शुरू हुए विरोध की चपेट में आया पूरा देश, देखें तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

Indian Army
Indian Army - फोटो : Indian Army Twitter
Indian Army
Indian Army - फोटो : Social Media
siachin
siachin - फोटो : File Photo
राफेल
राफेल - फोटो : dassault-aviation.com
नौसेना का शौर्य
नौसेना का शौर्य - फोटो : Social Media
मार्कोज कमांडो
मार्कोज कमांडो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

गिरिराज सिंह का विवादित बयान कहा- विदेश जाने वाले ज्यादातर भारतीय बीफ खाने लगते हैं

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने एक बार फिर विवादित बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि विदेश जाने वाले ज्यादातर लोग बीफ खाने लगते हैं। इसलिए स्कूलों में गीता पढाई जानी चाहिए।

2 जनवरी 2020

हादसा 1:14

घने कोहरे के कारण राजस्थान में हुआ हादसा,राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 8 पर कई वाहन आपस में टकराए

2 जनवरी 2020

अखिलेश सिंह 1:22

अखिलेश यादव एक महीने के लिए पाकिस्तान जाकर मंदिरों में पूजा करें: स्वतंत्र देव

2 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:49

जमीन से 3 हजार फुट नीचे गांव, जहां हैं फिरोजी झीलें और झरने

2 जनवरी 2020

शक्ति 18:28

अमर उजाला: लोकगायिका मैथिली ठाकुर से खास बातचीत

2 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited