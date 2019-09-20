शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   union minister babul supriyo faced massive protest from jadavpur university students, see pictures

बाबुल सुप्रियो का कुर्ता फाड़ा और चश्मे भी तोड़ डाले, बदसलूकी करने वाले छात्रों की तस्वीरें सामने आई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 02:26 PM IST
बाबुल सुप्रियो के साथ बदसलूकी करते छात्र
1 of 8
बाबुल सुप्रियो के साथ बदसलूकी करते छात्र - फोटो : [email protected]
केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री और पश्चिम बंगाल के आसनसोल से सांसद बाबुल सुप्रियो के साथ कोलकाता की जादवपुर यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्रों ने बहुत बुरी तरह बर्ताव किया। गुरुवार को अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद की ओर से आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में जब सुप्रियो पहुंचे तो लेफ्ट से जुड़े छात्र संगठनों ने उनके खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने बताया कि छात्रों ने उनके कुर्ते फाड़ दिए, उनके साथ मारपीट की और चश्मा भी तोड़ डाला। बदसलूकी करने वाले छात्रों की तस्वीरें भी सामने आई है।
 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
babul supriyo jadavpur university kolkata news west bengal
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Uber Swastik Drone
India News

कश्मीरी युवा ने बनाया खास ड्रोन, सीमा पार आतंकी कैंपों को पलक झपकते ही कर देगा खाक

19 सितंबर 2019

सरकारी खजाने से भरा जाता रहा इन मुख्यमंत्रियों का टैक्स
India News

सात राज्यों के वे मुख्यमंत्री, जो करोड़पति होकर भी खुद टैक्स नहीं भरते

19 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Rajnath Singh Tejas
India News

तस्वीरों में देखें: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की स्वदेशी लड़ाकू विमान तेजस में उड़ान

19 सितंबर 2019

एलसीए तेजस
India News

चीन-पाक के 'थंडरबर्ड' को पलक झपकते खत्म कर देगा स्वदेशी तेजस, ये हैं विशेषताएं

19 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
स्पाइस 2000 मिसाइल
India News

जिस बम ने बालाकोट में मचाई तबाही, वायुसेना को मिला उसका एडवांस वर्जन, जानिए खूबियां

16 सितंबर 2019

नासा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान-2: चांद पर ढला दिन, लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क की उम्मीदें बेहद कम

16 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को मिले तोहफों की नीलामी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री को मिले तोहफों की ई-नीलामी शुरू, हजार रुपये की बैलगाड़ी की बोली लगी 2100 रुपये

15 सितंबर 2019

Yudh Abhyas
India News

हिम विजय: चीन सीमा पर भारतीय सेना सतर्क, जल्द तैनात होंगे एम 777 हॉवित्जर और चिनूक हेलीकॉप्टर

13 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
विज्ञापन
नासा विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान-2: विक्रम से संपर्क में इसरो को मिला नासा का साथ, साझा करेगा लैंडिंग की तस्वीरें

13 सितंबर 2019

गणेश विसर्जन
India News

'गणपति बप्पा मोरया, अगले बरस तू जल्दी आ', गणेश विसर्जन की शानदार तस्वीरें

12 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
नासा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान-2: लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क स्थापित करने की कोशिशें जारी, अब नासा ने भेजा 'हैलो' मैसेज

12 सितंबर 2019

भारत से पहले कई विकसित देश चांद पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग कराने में असफल रहे हैं
India News

चंद्रयान-2: इसरो का लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क टूटने को लेकर नया खुलासा, ग्राफ में दिखा सबूत

11 सितंबर 2019

पानी मे डूबी कार
India News

मध्यप्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र और आंध्र में भारी बारिश से जन-जीवन अस्त-वयस्त, तस्वीरों में देखें

10 सितंबर 2019

भारत का चंद्रयान-2 मिशन 95 प्रतिशत सफल रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान 2: इसरो दे रहा है पल-पल का अपडेट, जानें अभी किस हाल में है लैंडर विक्रम

10 सितंबर 2019

राम
India News

हाजी मस्तान से सोहराबुद्दीन तक, जानिए उन मुकदमों के बारे में जिससे जुड़ा जेठमलानी का नाम

8 सितंबर 2019

ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल
India News

ब्रह्मोस को और घातक बनाएंगे भारत-रूस, जद में होगा पूरा पाकिस्तान

5 सितंबर 2019

Apache
India News

आतंकियों का 'काल' बन चुका अपाचे भारतीय वायु सेना में शामिल, जानें खूबियां

3 सितंबर 2019

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
India News

देशभर में गणेश चतुर्थी की धूम, गणपति के दर्शन के लिए सिद्धिविनायक पहुंचे गृहमंत्री

2 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय मिसाइल
India News

मिसाइल ताकत में भारत के सामने नौसिखिया पाकिस्तान, 5500 किलोमीटर है हमारी क्षमता

29 अगस्त 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह की SPG सुरक्षा हटाई गई, जानिए क्या होती है X, Y, Z और Z+ सुरक्षा

26 अगस्त 2019

Krishna janmashtami
India News

तस्वीरें: देशभर में जन्माष्टमी की धूम, नंद घर आनंद भयो, जय कन्हैया लाल की

25 अगस्त 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए उमड़ा नेताओं का हुजूम, देखे तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2019

बाबुल सुप्रियो के साथ बदसलूकी करते छात्र
बाबुल सुप्रियो के साथ बदसलूकी करते छात्र - फोटो : [email protected]
जादवपुर विवि में छात्रों ने बाबुल सुप्रियो के साथ की बदसलूकी
जादवपुर विवि में छात्रों ने बाबुल सुप्रियो के साथ की बदसलूकी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जादवपुर विश्वविद्यालय में हंगामा प्रदर्शन करते छात्र
जादवपुर विश्वविद्यालय में हंगामा प्रदर्शन करते छात्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ भी विश्वविद्यालय पहुंचे
राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ भी विश्वविद्यालय पहुंचे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्वविद्यालय पहुंचे राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़
विश्वविद्यालय पहुंचे राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जादवपुर विश्वविद्यालय में छात्रों का हंगामा
जादवपुर विश्वविद्यालय में छात्रों का हंगामा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़
राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाबुल सुप्रियो के साथ धक्का-मुक्की
बाबुल सुप्रियो के साथ धक्का-मुक्की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

ह्यूस्टन: हाउडी मोदी के लिए तैयारियां पूरी, 50 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी

पीएम मोदी और अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप एक साथ एक मंच पर नजर आएंगे। ह्यूस्टन में होने वाले हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम के लिए पीएम मोदी शुक्रवार देर रात रवाना होने वाले हैं।

20 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:06

टाइगर श्रॉफ का ये लुक आपको भी कर देगा हैरान, ऋतिक को दे रहे स्मार्टनेस में टक्कर

20 सितंबर 2019

चिन्मयानंद 3:01

कृष्णपाल सिंह के नाम से जाने जाते थे स्वामी चिन्मयानंद, इसलिए तोड़ दिया था राजघराने से नाता

20 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:01

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की पूरी कहानी, कैसे किया राजनीति में प्रवेश

20 सितंबर 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण 1:41

घरेलू कंपनियों को निर्मला सीतारमण ने दिया तोहफा, कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स घटा

20 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited