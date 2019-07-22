शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   sawan first monday, large number of devotees worshiped at Baba Mahakal and Baidyanath Jyotirlinga

श्रावण का पहला सोमवार आज, शाम को निकलेगी बाबा महाकाल की पहली सवारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 09:03 AM IST
श्रावण के पहले सोमवार को बाबा महाकाल का श्रृंगार
1 of 4
श्रावण के पहले सोमवार को बाबा महाकाल का श्रृंगार - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
श्रावण मास का पहला सोमवार होने के कारण आज उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर समेत सभी ज्योर्तिलिंगों में भक्तों का तांता लगा हुआ है। सोमवार को महाकाल मंदिर में पहला सोमवार होने के कारण भस्मआरती के समय को भी एक घंटा पहले कर दिया गया। आज बाबा महाकाल का सुबह तीन बजे अभिषेक और पूजन किया गया।
श्रावण के पहले सोमवार को बाबा महाकाल का श्रृंगार
श्रावण के पहले सोमवार को बाबा महाकाल का श्रृंगार - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
महाकाल यात्रा
महाकाल यात्रा
Mahakal Temple
Mahakal Temple
वैद्यनाथ धाम
वैद्यनाथ धाम - फोटो : ANI
