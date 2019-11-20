शहर चुनें

Phone tapping in india These Intelligence agencies can tap your phone Know All

आपका फोन टैप कर सकती हैं ये 10 एजेंसियां, सरकार ने खुद बताए इनके नाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 20 Nov 2019 11:46 AM IST
फोन की टैपिंग (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
1 of 16
फोन की टैपिंग (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Social Media
वॉट्सऐप कॉल और संदेशों की टैपिंग विवादों के बीच भारत सरकार ने उन एजेंसियों के नामों का खुलासा किया है कि जो जरूरत पड़ने पर किसी का भी फोन टैप कर सकती हैं। बस उन्हें सक्षम प्राधिकारी से इस काम के लिए अनुमति लेनी होगी। 
फोन की टैपिंग (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
फोन की टैपिंग (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Social Media
जी किशन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
जी किशन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
फोन कॉल
फोन कॉल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गृह मंत्रालय
गृह मंत्रालय - फोटो : ANI
IB
IB - फोटो : IB Website
सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
ed
ed
Narcotics Control Bureau
Narcotics Control Bureau - फोटो : Social Media
CBDT
CBDT
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence - फोटो : Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Website
NIA
NIA
raw
raw
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली पुलिस - फोटो : SELF
