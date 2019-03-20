{"_id":"5c91e49fbdec221420474334","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-before-holi-leaders-splashed-in-bjp-congress-colours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932: \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
लोकसभा चुनाव और नेताओं का पालाबदल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
टॉम वडक्कन
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
मनीष खण्डूड़ी
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
बैजयंत 'जय' पांडा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
सुजय विखे पाटिल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
श्यामाचरण गुप्त
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
दानिश अली
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
हार्दिक पटेल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
कीर्ती आजाद
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
सावित्री बाई फुले
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
अरविंद शर्मा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
अर्जुन सिंह
- फोटो : Amar Ujala