शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Election 2019: Before Holi leaders splashed in BJP Congress colours

लोकसभा चुनाव का होली स्पेशल: नेताओं पर चढ़ गया इक-दूजे की पार्टी का रंग

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 06:47 PM IST
लोकसभा चुनाव और नेताओं का पालाबदल
1 of 12
लोकसभा चुनाव और नेताओं का पालाबदल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
देश होली के रंग में रंगा है। सब एक दूसरे पर अबीर-गुलाल मल रहे हैं। मौसम होली का भी है और लोकसभा चुनाव का भी। ऐसे में कुछ नेताओं को भी दूजे दलों का रंग रास आ रहा है। चुनावी होली में कई नेता जो बरसों कांग्रेस में रहे, उन्हें भाजपा के रंग में रंगने से कोई गुरेज नहीं तो भाजपा वाले भी दूसरे दलों के छींटे अपने पर पड़ने दे रहे हैं। आगे की तस्वीरों में देखिए, चुनावी होली कैसे नेताओं को भिगो रही है:
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
holi holi 22019 holi colours tom vadakkan manish khanduri baijayant jay panda sujay vikhe patil shyama charan gupta hardik patel danish ali kirti azad savitri bai phule arvind kumar sharma arjun singh lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 election general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 आम चुनाव 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

अलग तरीके हो रहा होलिका दहन
India News

इस बार अलग तरह से मन रहा होलिका दहन, कहीं जल रहा मसूद तो कहीं पबजी का पुतला

20 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

13 की उम्र में पहली बार रॉबर्ट वाड्रा से मिली थीं प्रियंका, एक भाषण ने बदल दिए थे सियासी समीकरण

20 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
खेल के मैदान से लोकसभा चुनाव के मैदान तक
India News

खेल के मैदान में जौहर दिखाने वाले ये चेहरे अब राजनीति में धमाल के लिए तैयार!

19 मार्च 2019

आईआईटी से पढ़े हुए राजनेता
India News

IIT से पढ़े पहले मुख्यमंत्री थे मनोहर परिकर, ये सात राजनेता भी हैं आईआईटीयन

18 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
India News

2019 चुनाव में दिखेगी अलग ही तस्वीर, पिता-पुत्र और मां-बेटी में छिड़ेगी सियासी जंग  

20 मार्च 2019

सुलक्षणा सावंत
India News

भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की अध्यक्ष हैं गोवा के सीएम सावंत की पत्नी, परिवार से परिकर का पुराना नाता

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in India News

उत्तराखंड में लोकसभा की 5 सीटें हैं। इनमें से तीन सीटें गढ़वाल मंडल और दो सीटें कुमाऊं मंडल में हैं।
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: उत्तराखंड की राजनीति के 5 चेहरे जिनके इर्द-गिर्द घूम रही है सियासत

19 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा दिग्गजों की सीटें बदल सकती हैं
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: उत्तर प्रदेश में बदल सकती हैं भाजपा के इन दिग्गजों की सीटें 

16 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 का महासंग्राम, इस बार चुनाव मैदान में नहीं दिखेंगे ये दिग्गज नेता 

18 मार्च 2019

मनोहर परिकर
India News

आईआईटी के कैंपस से सत्ता के गलियारों तक, ऐसा रहा मनोहर परिकर की जिंदगी का सफर

18 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
लोकसभा चुनाव में 11 चेहरों पर रहेगी नजर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: वो 11 नाम जो इस 'महासंग्राम' में आप चाहकर भी अनदेखा नहीं कर सकते

17 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सभी हर्बल गुलाल नहीं हैं ऑर्गेनिक, विशेषज्ञों ने दी चेतावनी

19 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: तस्वीरों में देखिए प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा की 'गंगा यात्रा'

18 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव और नेताओं का दलबदल
India News

चुनावी मौसम में नेता पाला बदलने में व्यस्त, भाजपा को लगा है तगड़ा झटका 

16 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह-नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा में शामिल हुए ये बड़े नेता, देखिए अब तक की पूरी लिस्ट

15 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

20 मार्च 2019

Photos of CSMT railway station in Mumbai Foot Over Bridge collapsed
India News

सीएसटी फुटओवर ब्रिज हादसे की भयावह तस्वीरें, अजमल कसाब ब्रिज भी कहा जाता है इसे

14 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
India News

वीडियोः चेन्नई में छात्राओं से रूबरू हुए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष, एक से कहा- मुझे राहुल कहो

13 मार्च 2019

practice in pokhran
India News

बॉर्डर के पास गरजी भारतीय वायुसेना, दिखाई अपनी शक्ति और क्षमता

17 फरवरी 2019

pulwama terror attack
India News

तस्वीरें: 5 साल में देश में 12वां बड़ा आतंकी हमला, इनमें 136 जवान शहीद हुए

15 फरवरी 2019

fighter jet
India News

भारतीय सेना की ताकत हैं ये विध्वंसक हथियार, जिनसे खौफ खाता है पाकिस्तान

27 फरवरी 2019

भारत-पाकिस्तान लड़ाकू विमान
India News

मिग 29 vs एफ 16, मिराज vs चेंगडू, सुखोई vs थंडर...किसमें है कितना दम 

27 फरवरी 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव और नेताओं का पालाबदल
लोकसभा चुनाव और नेताओं का पालाबदल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
टॉम वडक्कन
टॉम वडक्कन - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मनीष खण्डूड़ी
मनीष खण्डूड़ी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
बैजयंत 'जय' पांडा
बैजयंत 'जय' पांडा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
सुजय विखे पाटिल
सुजय विखे पाटिल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
श्यामाचरण गुप्त
श्यामाचरण गुप्त - फोटो : Amar Ujala
दानिश अली
दानिश अली - फोटो : Amar Ujala
हार्दिक पटेल
हार्दिक पटेल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कीर्ती आजाद
कीर्ती आजाद - फोटो : Amar Ujala
सावित्री बाई फुले
सावित्री बाई फुले - फोटो : Amar Ujala
अरविंद शर्मा
अरविंद शर्मा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
अर्जुन सिंह
अर्जुन सिंह - फोटो : Amar Ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.