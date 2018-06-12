बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b1f5fe24f1c1b694d8b5ec4","slug":"know-all-about-weather-of-india-forcast-weather-and-pattern-of-changing-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928, \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
कुछ यूं बदल रहा है भारत में बारिश का पैटर्न, मानसून के बाद भी बढ़ेंगे सूखे दिन
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 12 Jun 2018 11:23 AM IST
मानसून आ चुका है और यह लगातार तीसरा साल है जब मौसम विभाग सहित देश की दूसरी एजेंसिया मानसून के सामान्य रहने की बात कह रही हैं। लेकिन चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि मानसून सामान्य रहने के बाद भी देश के कई हिस्से सूखे से जूझ रहे हैं। वहीं कहीं कहीं 24 घंटे में रिकॉर्ड बारिश हुई लेकिन पीने का पानी वहां भी नहीं है। मौसम विज्ञानियों का मानना है कि कुछ सालों से बारिश का ट्रेंड बदल रहा है। यह सिर्फ दुनिया में नहीं बल्कि भारत में भी पिछले तीन सालों में मानसून का पैटर्न बदला है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b1f5fe24f1c1b694d8b5ec4","slug":"know-all-about-weather-of-india-forcast-weather-and-pattern-of-changing-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928, \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1f5fe24f1c1b694d8b5ec4","slug":"know-all-about-weather-of-india-forcast-weather-and-pattern-of-changing-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928, \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1f5fe24f1c1b694d8b5ec4","slug":"know-all-about-weather-of-india-forcast-weather-and-pattern-of-changing-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928, \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1f5fe24f1c1b694d8b5ec4","slug":"know-all-about-weather-of-india-forcast-weather-and-pattern-of-changing-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928, \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1f5fe24f1c1b694d8b5ec4","slug":"know-all-about-weather-of-india-forcast-weather-and-pattern-of-changing-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928, \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1f5fe24f1c1b694d8b5ec4","slug":"know-all-about-weather-of-india-forcast-weather-and-pattern-of-changing-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928, \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1f5fe24f1c1b694d8b5ec4","slug":"know-all-about-weather-of-india-forcast-weather-and-pattern-of-changing-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928, \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1f5fe24f1c1b694d8b5ec4","slug":"know-all-about-weather-of-india-forcast-weather-and-pattern-of-changing-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928, \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1f5fe24f1c1b694d8b5ec4","slug":"know-all-about-weather-of-india-forcast-weather-and-pattern-of-changing-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928, \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.