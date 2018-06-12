शहर चुनें

India News

कुछ यूं बदल रहा है भारत में बारिश का पैटर्न, मानसून के बाद भी बढ़ेंगे सूखे दिन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 12 Jun 2018 11:23 AM IST
know all about weather of india, forcast weather and pattern of changing rain
1 of 9
मानसून आ चुका है और यह लगातार तीसरा साल है जब मौसम विभाग सहित देश की दूसरी एजेंसिया मानसून के सामान्य रहने की बात कह रही हैं। लेकिन चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि  मानसून सामान्य रहने के बाद भी देश के कई हिस्से सूखे से जूझ रहे हैं। वहीं कहीं कहीं 24 घंटे में रिकॉर्ड बारिश  हुई लेकिन पीने का पानी वहां भी नहीं है। मौसम विज्ञानियों का मानना है कि कुछ सालों से बारिश का ट्रेंड बदल रहा है। यह सिर्फ दुनिया में नहीं बल्कि भारत में भी पिछले तीन सालों में मानसून का पैटर्न बदला है। 

 
mansoon india meteorological department weather weather forcast rain

