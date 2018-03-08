बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
International Womens day: इनसे मिलिए, इनके हाथों में है रेलवे की कमान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 11:24 AM IST
आज पूरी दुनिया में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। इस साल की थीम है प्रेस फॉर प्रोग्रेस। इस मौके पर हमारे देश में भारतीय रेलवे ने आज ज्यादातर रेलवे कार्यों की कमान महिलाओं को सौंपी है। इसके अलावा कुछ ऐसी महिलाए भी हैं जो लंबे समय से रेलवे की कमान संभाल रही है। आज महिला दिवस के मौके पर हम आपको कुछ ऐसी ही जिम्मेदार महिलाओं से मिलवा रहे हैं।
