शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Indian railway makes worlds first hospital train lifeline express of india

भारतीय रेलवे का कमाल, बनाई दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन, देखें शानदार तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 03 Jan 2021 09:42 PM IST
दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन
1 of 4
दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन - फोटो : [email protected] of railway
भारतीय रेलवे ने दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन बनाकर इतिहास रच दिया है। रेल मंत्रालय के अनुसार लाइफलाइन एक्सप्रेस भारत की एकमात्र और दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन है। इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य दूर-दराज और दुर्गम इलाकों में चिकित्सकीय सहायता पहुंचाना है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national hospital train indian railways lifeline express

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Covishield, Vaccine
India News

भारत में कौन सी दो वैक्सीन को मिली मंजूरी, कब और किसे सबसे पहले मिलेगा टीका, कितनी होगी कीमत? जानिए सबकुछ

3 जनवरी 2021

big news
India News

3 जनवरी : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

3 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
Zee 5 poision

POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
Year Ender 2020:2020 की 20 बड़ी घटनाएं
India News

Year Ender 2020: कभी भूल नहीं पाएंगे साल 2020 की ये 20 बड़ी घटनाएं

2 जनवरी 2021

Year Ender 2020: सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, ऋषि कपूर, सरोज खान, इरफान खान
India News

Year Ender 2020: सुशांत, इरफान, ऋषि, सरोज समेत साल 2020 ने छीन लिए ये 70 बेशकीमती नगीने

2 जनवरी 2021

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें ग्रह - नक्षत्रों के अनुसार नववर्ष में आपके लिए क्या कुछ हैं ख़ास?
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें ग्रह - नक्षत्रों के अनुसार नववर्ष में आपके लिए क्या कुछ हैं ख़ास?
Big News
India News

2 जनवरी : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

2 जनवरी 2021

big news
India News

1 जनवरी : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

1 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन
दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन - फोटो : [email protected] of railway
दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन
दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन - फोटो : [email protected] ministry of railway
दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन
दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन - फोटो : [email protected] ministry of railway
दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन
दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन - फोटो : [email protected] ministry of railway
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X