बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
वसुन्धरा परिवार हमारा... संघ के कार्यक्रम में प्रणब मुखर्जी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नागपुर, Updated Fri, 08 Jun 2018 02:49 PM IST
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी के नागपुर में राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) मुख्यालय में आयोजित दीक्षांत समारोह में शिरकत करने के फैसले और उनका भाषण सबकी जुबान पर चढ़ा हुआ है। 7 जून गुरुवार को उन्होंने जो भाषण दिया उसके मायने सब अपने मुताबिक निकाल रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1a2c184f1c1bab6e8b6d3b","slug":"former-president-pranab-mukherjee-with-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-at-convocation-ceremony-in-nagpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e... \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.