300 साल पुरानी तकनीक से बनाए गए हैं पद्मावत के शाही युद्ध कवच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 05:45 PM IST
Designers Vipul Amar & Harsheen Arora designs the armours of Ranveer and Shahid in Padmaavat
पद्मावत, एक फिल्म जिसका पूरे देश में जमकर विरोध हुआ। इतने विरोध के बावजूद यह फिल्म रिलीज हुई और बंपर कमाई भी की। बेहतरीन सेट्स, कॉस्ट्यूम, लोकेशन के साथ-साथ एक और चीज जो सबसे ज्यादा लोगों को रोमांचित कर रहे है तो वो है शाहिद कपूर और रणवीर सिंह के योद्धा शस्त्रागार। युद्ध के वक्त पहने गए आउटफिट पर डिजाइनर्स ने खासा ध्यान दिया। पद्मावत की डिजाइनर जोड़ी विपुल अमर और मनोवैज्ञानिक हरशीन अरोड़ा ने वॉरियर कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइन करने के लिए छोटी-छोटी चीजों पर ध्यान दिया। 
padmaavat ranveer singh shahid kapoor deepika padukone sanjay leela bhansali

