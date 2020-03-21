शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Coronavirus: Lockdown in various cities of india, streets are empty in Maharashtra delhi mumbai, See Photos

कोरोना वायरस के कारण सुनसान हुई सड़कें और बाजार, एहतियातन लोगों ने घरों से बाहर निकलना बंद किया, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 21 Mar 2020 05:15 PM IST
खाली पड़ी सड़कें
1 of 15
खाली पड़ी सड़कें - फोटो : PTI
भारत में कोरोना वायरस के मामलों में तेजी से बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। देश में अब तक 271 लोग इस वायरस से संक्रमित पाए गए है। वहीं अब तक इस जानलेवा वायरस से चार लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। देश में आज कोरोना के 35 नए मामले सामने आए हैं।
coronavirus coronavirus in india

खाली पड़ी सड़कें
खाली पड़ी सड़कें - फोटो : PTI
लॉकडाउन के बाद खाली सड़कें
लॉकडाउन के बाद खाली सड़कें - फोटो : PTI
बंद पड़ी दुकानें
बंद पड़ी दुकानें - फोटो : PTI
दुकानों पर लगा ताला
दुकानों पर लगा ताला - फोटो : PTI
घाटी की सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा
घाटी की सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : PTI
रेलवे काउंटरों पर लोगों की भीड़ नहीं है
रेलवे काउंटरों पर लोगों की भीड़ नहीं है - फोटो : PTI
मंदिरों का सैनेटाइजेशन करते कर्मचारी
मंदिरों का सैनेटाइजेशन करते कर्मचारी - फोटो : PTI
बस में दूरी बनाकर बैठे यात्री
बस में दूरी बनाकर बैठे यात्री - फोटो : PTI
सब्जियों की मांग में बढ़ोतरी
सब्जियों की मांग में बढ़ोतरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खाली पड़ी ट्रेनें
खाली पड़ी ट्रेनें - फोटो : PTI
रात में सुनसान सड़कें
रात में सुनसान सड़कें - फोटो : PTI
coronavirus
coronavirus - फोटो : PTI
coronavirus
coronavirus - फोटो : PTI
coronavirus
coronavirus - फोटो : PTI
coronavirus
coronavirus - फोटो : PTI
