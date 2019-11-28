साधवी प्रज्ञा के वो पांच विवादित बयान, पीएम मोदी ने भी कहा था- कभी माफ नहीं कर पाऊंगा

{"_id":"5ddf76a68ebc3e54cc6118cb","slug":"bjp-mp-sadhvi-pragya-singh-thakurs-five-controversial-statement-which-made-headlines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0927\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Facebook
{"_id":"5ddf76a68ebc3e54cc6118cb","slug":"bjp-mp-sadhvi-pragya-singh-thakurs-five-controversial-statement-which-made-headlines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0927\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5ddf76a68ebc3e54cc6118cb","slug":"bjp-mp-sadhvi-pragya-singh-thakurs-five-controversial-statement-which-made-headlines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0927\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर
- फोटो : Twitter
{"_id":"5ddf76a68ebc3e54cc6118cb","slug":"bjp-mp-sadhvi-pragya-singh-thakurs-five-controversial-statement-which-made-headlines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0927\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
{"_id":"5ddf76a68ebc3e54cc6118cb","slug":"bjp-mp-sadhvi-pragya-singh-thakurs-five-controversial-statement-which-made-headlines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0927\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5ddf76a68ebc3e54cc6118cb","slug":"bjp-mp-sadhvi-pragya-singh-thakurs-five-controversial-statement-which-made-headlines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0927\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर
{"_id":"5ddf76a68ebc3e54cc6118cb","slug":"bjp-mp-sadhvi-pragya-singh-thakurs-five-controversial-statement-which-made-headlines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0927\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
मोदी-साध्वी प्रज्ञा
- फोटो : Social Media