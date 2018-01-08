बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: अमर उजाला संवाद में ऐसा था गडकरी का अंदाज, कहा- जिंदगी है क्रिकेट, मारो या आउट हो जाओ
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली , Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 07:55 PM IST
देवभूमि उत्तराखंड की राजधानी देहरादून में आयोजित अमर उजाला संवाद 2018 कार्यक्रम में केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी एक अलग ही अंदाज में नजर आए। उन्होंने कार्यक्रम में राज्य के विकास को लेकर सरकार के रोडमैप के बारे में बताया।
