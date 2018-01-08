Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Amarujala Samwad Uday 2018: Nitin gadkari is committed for development of uttarakhand

Pics: अमर उजाला संवाद में ऐसा था गडकरी का अंदाज, कहा- जिंदगी है क्रिकेट, मारो या आउट हो जाओ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली , Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 07:55 PM IST
Amarujala Samwad Uday 2018: Nitin gadkari is committed for development of uttarakhand
1 of 5
देवभूमि उत्तराखंड की राजधानी देहरादून में आयोजित अमर उजाला संवाद 2018 कार्यक्रम में केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी एक अलग ही अंदाज में नजर आए। उन्होंने कार्यक्रम में राज्य के विकास को लेकर सरकार के रोडमैप के बारे में बताया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
amarujala samwad uday nitin gadkari uttarakhand development
कॉमेंट करें

Recommended

photos of Amar ujala samwad 2018 where nitin gadkari and many celebrities gathered
India News

उत्तराखंड उदय संवाद 2018: CM रावत और गडकरी समेत जुटी कई हस्तियां, देखें तस्वीरें

8 जनवरी 2018

ITBP Himveer at 18000 Feet and minus 30 degree Celsius temperature
India News

18 हजार फीट और -30 डिग्री तापमान, हिमालय पर ऐसे तैनात हैं हमारे ITBP के जवान

2 जनवरी 2018

bjp now rein in over all the country with 19 states government

देश में पीएम मोदी का मैजिक है बरकरार, अब इतने राज्यों में होगी BJP सरकार 

18 दिसंबर 2017

After Gujarat elections campaigning ended PM Modi and Manmohan Singh shaking hands
India News

गुजरात चुनाव प्रचार खत्म होते ही मिटे मोदी-मनमोहन के गिले-शिकवे, मिलाया हाथ, तस्वीरें

13 दिसंबर 2017

Gujarat election exit polls 2017: PM Modi happy in all party meeting called by Anant kumar
India News

एग्जिट पोल के नतीजों के बाद विपक्ष के सामने इस अंदाज में दिखे PM मोदी

14 दिसंबर 2017

hardik, alpesh and jignesh are no more big factor for congress in gujrat 
India News

गुजरात चुनाव: फेल हुई तिकड़ी, हार्दिक-अल्पेश-जिग्नेश भी कांग्रेस को सत्ता तक नहीं पहुंचा पाए 

18 दिसंबर 2017

More in India News

Bollywood Stars who join politics after spending many years in Reel Life
India News

रजनीकांत से पहले ये 13 सेलीब्रेटी भी राजनीति में उतरे, कोई CM बना, कोई सांसद

31 दिसंबर 2017

On Atal Bihari Vajpayee birthday see pictures of his life
India News

10 दिलचस्प तस्वीरें: 93 साल के 'अटल' की जिंदगी से जुड़े रोचक पहलू

25 दिसंबर 2017

Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav: PM Modi and Amit Shah casts vote in Gujarat vidhansabha election
India News

गुजरात: आम नागरिकों की तरह लाइन में लगकर मोदी-शाह ने दिया वोट, ये दिग्गज भी पहुंचे

14 दिसंबर 2017

rahul gandhi new congress president unknown facts
India News

क्या आप जानते हैं राहुल गांधी के बारे में ये पांच बातें?

17 दिसंबर 2017

Indian railway completed mountain bridge work only 58 days

रेलवे का कारनामा, मात्र 58 दिन में पहाड़ पर बनाया टूटा पुल, तस्वीरें

9 दिसंबर 2017

Bhopal gas Disaster Union Carbide pesticide plant on 3 december 1984, See Photos
India News

भोपाल गैस त्रासदी: दिसंबर 1984 जब दहल उठा था भारत का दिल, देखें तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2017

2001 Parliament attack: The moment of horror when the Indian Parliament was attacked
India News

13 दिसंबर 2001: दहशत के वो पल जब दहल गया था भारतीय लोकतंत्र का मंदिर

13 दिसंबर 2017

indian Railway gives new look to rajdhani express coaches under its Swarna project
India News

नए फीचर्स के साथ रेलवे ने बदला राजधानी का 'लुक', लगे CCTV कैमरे, देखें तस्वीरें

1 दिसंबर 2017

these are the picutres who creates Ruckus

ये हैं मोदी की वो तस्वीरें जिन पर मचा है बवाल, चुनाव आयोग पर भी उठाया सवाल

14 दिसंबर 2017

congress party presidents list from nehru gandhi family before rahul gandhi
India News

राहुल से पहले नेहरू-गांधी परिवार के ये पांच सदस्य रहे हैं कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष

4 दिसंबर 2017

Landing of Sea plane in Mumbai waters in the presence of Nitin Gadkari
India News

तस्वीरें: इस तरह मुंबई के समुद्र में लैंड हुए विमान, गडकरी भी थे मौजूद 

9 दिसंबर 2017

major fire incident happened at mumbai kamala mills compound where many dies
India News

मुंबई हादसा: बच जाती जिंदगियां, मगर ये बड़ी भूल कर बैठी थी महिलाएं, देखें तस्वीरें

29 दिसंबर 2017

Gujarat election 2017 live result: vijay rupani to shakti singh gohil, Top 5 VIP Contestants
India News

गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव 2017: सीएम रूपाणी से लेकर शक्ति गोहिल तक, इन 5 दिग्गजों की साख है दांव पर

18 दिसंबर 2017

southern India is facing terror of cyclone ockhi now pm Narendra Modi promise for help
India News

ओखीः हर तरफ तबाही की तस्वीरें, 12 की मौत, PM ने दिया मदद का भरोसा

2 दिसंबर 2017

congress new presidents after 19 years BJP changes eight leaders in this time
India News

19 साल बाद कांग्रेस को मिलेगा नया अध्यक्ष, BJP ने इतने वक्त में बदले आठ प्रेसिडेंट

4 दिसंबर 2017

Gujarat government: swearing-in took place in which BJP twenty faces joined rupani cabinet
India News

गुजरात की सत्ता पर फिर BJP काबिज, 20 चेहरे जो बने रूपाणी कैबिनेट का हिस्सा

26 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.