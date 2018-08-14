लड़का: आज बड़ा प्यार आ रहा है...
लड़की: जानू, तुम आज मुझसे एक वादा करो
लड़का: कैसा वादा?
लड़की: जो तुम्हारा दिल करे...
लड़का: बेबी, वो जो सामने लाल रंग की कार खड़ी है ना..
लड़की: हां...हां.. जानू, मुझे वो दोगे क्या!
