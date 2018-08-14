शहर चुनें

गर्लफ्रेंड और ब्वॉयफ्रेंड पर बने ये 10 चुटकले पढ़ लेंगे, तो अपना पार्टनर साधू जैसा लगेगा

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 14 Aug 2018 01:52 PM IST
Girlfriend And Boyfriend Jokes
1 of 5
लड़के के आते ही लड़की उसके गले लग गई...
लड़का: आज बड़ा प्यार आ रहा है...
लड़की: जानू, तुम आज मुझसे एक वादा करो
लड़का: कैसा वादा?
लड़की: जो तुम्हारा दिल करे...
लड़का: बेबी, वो जो सामने लाल रंग की कार खड़ी है ना..
लड़की: हां...हां.. जानू, मुझे वो दोगे क्या!
लड़का: मैं तुम्हे उसी लाल रंग की लिपस्टिक दूंगा
girlfriend boyfriend jokes funny wallpaper चुटकुला

