CISCE: Big change for the first time on the question paper of class 9th and 11th examinations

सीआईएससीई : कक्षा नौंवी और 11वीं की परीक्षाओं के प्रश्न पत्र को लेकर पहली बार बड़ा बदलाव

विवेक सिंह, गोरखपुर, Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 10:17 AM IST
CISCE: Big change for the first time on the question paper of class 9th and 11th examinations
1 of 5
काउंसिल फॉर द इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशंस (सीआईएससीई) की ओर से पहली बार कक्षा 9वीं और 11वीं की परीक्षा का पेपर 70 मिनट पहले केंद्रों पर पहुंचेगा। स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य इसे लॉगइन करके हासिल कर सकेंगे। 10 फरवरी से परीक्षाएं शुरू होंगी। शहर के 18 स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले करीब तीन हजार विद्यार्थी इसमें शामिल होंगे।

बोर्ड ने गलत व्यक्ति के हाथों में प्रश्न पत्र नहीं जाए, इसके लिए भी इंतजाम किए हैं। बोर्ड की ओर से प्रधानाचार्य के रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर ओटीपी भेजी जाएगी। ओटीपी फीड करते ही प्रश्न पत्र की विंडो खुलेगी। इसके बाद प्रधानाचार्य प्रिंटआउट लेकर इसे वितरित कराएंगे।
cisce board exam up board exam gorakhpur news gorakhpur latest news
CISCE Board
CISCE Board
cisce
cisce - फोटो : Social Media
सीआईएससीई
सीआईएससीई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
CISCE Board
CISCE Board
