गोरखपुर महोत्सव में लगेगा बॉलीवुड का तड़का, ये स्टार बिखेरेंगे जलवा

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 12:32 PM IST
gorakhpur mahotsav
1 of 5
gorakhpur mahotsav - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर महोत्सव को भव्य और यादगार बनाने में महोत्सव समिति जोर शोर से जुटी है। समिति ने बॉलीवुड नाइट, भोजुपरी नाइट के अंतर्गत प्रस्तुति देने वाले कालाकारों के नामों पर अपनी मुहर लगा दी है। वहीं महोत्सव का लुत्फ ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग उठा सकें, इसके लिए 10 हजार लोगों के बैठने की व्यवस्था गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय के खेल क्रीड़ांगन में की जाएगी। 11-13 जनवरी तक चलने वाले महोत्सव के लिए पंडाल लगाने का काम शनिवार से शुरू होगा।
gorakhpur mahotsava bollywood star gorakhpur news latest gorakhpur news
