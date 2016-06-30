शहर चुनें

नए जमाने में लड़कियों के बॉडी आर्ट्स, इनसे आकर्षित होते हैं लड़के

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 28 Apr 2018 01:04 PM IST
these body parts of girls attract men
1 of 7
लड़कियों का स्टाइलिश लुक हर लड़के को अपनी ओर खींचता है। हेयर स्टाइल, स्टाइलिश कपड़े, आईब्रो स्टाइल, स्टाइलिश इयररिंग, स्टाइलिश जूते या फिर अंगूठी ये सारी चीजें आप में एक अलग लुक देती हैं। आजकल बॉडी पर टैटू बनाना भी एक स्टाइल हो गया है। आइए आपको बताते हैं लड़कियों के कुछ ऐसे बॉडी आर्ट जो लड़को को करते हैं अपनी ओर आकर्षित।
