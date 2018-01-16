बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वीकेंड पर इन बॉलीवुड बालाओं ने पहनी ऐसी ड्रेस, दुनिया हो गई इंप्रेस
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 05:33 PM IST
सोशल मीडिया पर बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस की ड्रेस आजकल एक ट्रेंड सी बन गई है। कभी किसी एक्ट्रेस का आउटफिट तो कभी किसी का मेकअप फैशन गोल्स सेट करता है। आज हम बात कर रहे हैं उन हीरोइनों की जो पिछले हफ्ते सबसे ज्यादा सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हुईं। साथ ही इन बालाओं ने सभी को अपनी ड्रेस से कायल कर दिया।
