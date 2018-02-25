बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a924dd74f1c1bd34b8bab32","slug":"sridevi-rare-unseen-photographs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 '\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940' \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 PHOTOS","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
बॉलीवुड की 'चांदनी' छोड़ गईं दुनिया, देखें बचपन की अनदेखी PHOTOS
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 11:51 AM IST
बॉलीवुड की चांदनी का एकाएक 54 साल की उम्र में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया। 54 साल की श्रीदेवी पति बोनी कपूर और छोटी बेटी खुशी के साथ रविवार को दुबई में मोहित मारवाह की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए गई थीं। श्रीदेवी की मौत की खबर से पूरा बॉलीवुड गहरे सदमे में हैं। आइए देखते हैं उनके बचपन की कई खूबसूरत अनदेखी तस्वीरें...
