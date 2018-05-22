शहर चुनें

शाही शादी के लिए प्रियंका ने जूतियों पर खर्च कर डाले इतने रुपए, पूरे साल की सैलरी भी पड़ जाएगी कम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 22 May 2018 02:42 PM IST
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
1 of 5
पिछले दिनों प्रियंका चोपड़ा अपनी बेस्ट फ्रेंड वेगन मार्कल की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए लंदन पहुंची थीं । हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मेगन मार्कल ने प्रिंस हैरी से शनिवार को शादी की थी । यहां प्रियंका ने लेवेंडर कलर के आउटफिट में नजर आई थीं ।
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

priyanka chopra at royal wedding

