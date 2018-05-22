पिछले दिनों प्रियंका चोपड़ा अपनी बेस्ट फ्रेंड वेगन मार्कल की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए लंदन पहुंची थीं । हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मेगन मार्कल ने प्रिंस हैरी से शनिवार को शादी की थी । यहां प्रियंका ने लेवेंडर कलर के आउटफिट में नजर आई थीं ।
