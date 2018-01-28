बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
21 साल में कृति सेनन की छोटी बहन बन गई हैं स्टाइल आइकॉन, दे रही हैं बड़ी -बड़ी हीरोइनों को टक्कर
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 01:24 PM IST
बॉलीवुड में कृति सेनन का नाम मशहूर एक्ट्रेस की लिस्ट में शामिल हो चुका हैं। यहां तक की सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ उनके लिंकअप की खबरें भी चर्चा की विषय बनी हुई हैं। वहीं अब ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं कि सुशांत कृति की छोटी बहन नुपुर के साथ फिल्म कर सकते हैं। तो चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि रियल लाइफ में नुपुर किस तरह से अपने लुक का खास ध्यान रखती हैं।
