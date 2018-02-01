अपना शहर चुनें

मुमताज की बेटी की HOT तस्वीरें इंटरनेट पर वायरल, 5 महीने पहले ही जन्मा है बच्चा

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 05:25 PM IST
mumtazs younger daughter broke the social media with her hotness
1 of 5
हिंदी फिल्मों की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस मुमताज की बेटी तान्या माधवानी इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर काफी ट्रेंड कर रही हैं। मां मुमताज की तरही वह भी अपनी खूबसूरती को लेकर चर्चाओं में हैं। दरअसल तान्या ने अपनी कुछ हॉट एंड सेक्सी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है। इन तस्वीरों में वह इतनी प्यारी लग रही हैं कि कोई भी इन तस्वीरों को देख उनका दीवाना हो जाएगा।
mumtaz tanya madhvani

