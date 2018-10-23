बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bcecfbebdec22698c6e3e22","slug":"malaika-arora-birthday-special-these-photos-prove-that-she-is-the-ultimate-queen-of-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"45 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 25 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
45 की उम्र में भी 25 की दिखती हैं मलाइका अरोड़ा, फैशन सेंस में अच्छे अच्छों को देती हैं मात
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 03:11 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की हॉट एक्ट्रेस और डांसर मलाइका अरोड़ा आज अपना 45वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। इस उम्र में भी उनके हुस्न का जादू कायम है। उनकी खूबसूरती और फिगर देखकर उनकी उम्र का पता नहीं चलता। मलाइका उन एक्ट्रेस में से एक हैं, जिन पर हर तरह की ड्रेस जंचती है। आइए मलाइका के जन्मदिन के मौके पर देखते हैं उनकी कुछ बोल्ड और स्टाइलिश तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bcecfbebdec22698c6e3e22","slug":"malaika-arora-birthday-special-these-photos-prove-that-she-is-the-ultimate-queen-of-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"45 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 25 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5bcecfbebdec22698c6e3e22","slug":"malaika-arora-birthday-special-these-photos-prove-that-she-is-the-ultimate-queen-of-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"45 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 25 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5bcecfbebdec22698c6e3e22","slug":"malaika-arora-birthday-special-these-photos-prove-that-she-is-the-ultimate-queen-of-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"45 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 25 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5bcecfbebdec22698c6e3e22","slug":"malaika-arora-birthday-special-these-photos-prove-that-she-is-the-ultimate-queen-of-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"45 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 25 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5bcecfbebdec22698c6e3e22","slug":"malaika-arora-birthday-special-these-photos-prove-that-she-is-the-ultimate-queen-of-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"45 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 25 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5bcecfbebdec22698c6e3e22","slug":"malaika-arora-birthday-special-these-photos-prove-that-she-is-the-ultimate-queen-of-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"45 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 25 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.