
45 की उम्र में भी 25 की दिखती हैं मलाइका अरोड़ा, फैशन सेंस में अच्छे अच्छों को देती हैं मात

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 03:11 PM IST
malaika arora
1 of 6
बॉलीवुड की हॉट एक्ट्रेस और डांसर मलाइका अरोड़ा आज अपना 45वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। इस उम्र में भी उनके हुस्न का जादू कायम है। उनकी खूबसूरती और फिगर देखकर उनकी उम्र का पता नहीं चलता। मलाइका उन एक्ट्रेस में से एक हैं, जिन पर हर तरह की ड्रेस जंचती है। आइए मलाइका के जन्मदिन के मौके पर देखते हैं उनकी कुछ बोल्ड और स्टाइलिश तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
malaika arora malaika arora dress collection malaika arora instagram pictures
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.


malaika arora
malaika arora
malaika arora
malaika arora
malaika arora
malaika arora
