Kingfisher Calendar के साथ माल्या ने मचाया तहलका, मॉडल्स का ऐसा वीडियो किया शेयर

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 12:36 PM IST
किंगफिशर कैलेंडर मॉडल्स के लिए हमेशा ही पहली च्वाइस रहती है। इस कैलेंडर से न केवल उन्हें शोहरत और अच्छी रकम मिलती है बल्कि बॉलीवुड के दरवाजे भी आसानी से खुल जाते हैं जिसका जीता जागता उदाहरण दीपिका पादुकोण है। हाल ही में साल 2018 का कैलेंडर लॉन्च हुआ जिसकी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हुई थीं तो वहीं अब कैलेंडर के शूट का वीडियो सामने आया है।
