India Couture Week 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Warina Hussain Dazzle the Ramp

रैंप पर सारा सहित इन 5 हसीनाओं ने बिखेरे जलवे, तस्वीरें देख खुद बताइए कौन लगा सबसे बेहतर

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 03:16 PM IST
sara rakul
1 of 5
sara rakul - फोटो : instagram
दिल्ली में चल रहे इंडियन कुट्यॉर वीक 2019 (Indian Couture Week 2019) में सारा अली खान ने डेब्यू रैंप वॉक किया। इस दौरान सारा का शाही अंदाज वहां मौजूद सभी लोगों को बहुत पसंद आया। सोशल मीडिया पर हर तरफ सारा के इस लुक की तस्वीरें छाई हुई हैं।
india couture week 2019 sara ali khan rakul preet singh warina hussain
sara rakul
sara rakul - फोटो : instagram
sara ali khan
sara ali khan - फोटो : instagram
rakul preet
rakul preet - फोटो : instagram
malaika
malaika - फोटो : malaika
kriti sanon
kriti sanon - फोटो : instagram
