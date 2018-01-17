बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सनी लियोन के बाद एक और पोर्न स्टार की मूवी का ट्रेलर ही मचा रहा तहलका, जानिए दोनों में क्या अंतर?
मोना नारंग, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 07:06 PM IST
बॉलीवुड में पॉर्न स्टार के आने का सिलसिला अभी थमा नहीं है। जी हां सनी लियोनी के बाद अब एक पॉर्न स्टार को बॉलीवुड का टिकट मिल गया है। हालांकि अब ये देखना होगा कि ये पॉर्न स्टार सनी की तरह लाख मुश्किलों का सामना करते हुए अपनी जगह बना पाती है या नहीं।
