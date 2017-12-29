Download App
Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Vikas Gupta Unseen Photos In Long Hair Style
मास्टरमाइंड नहीं जनाब 'केश किंग' कहिए, विकास गुप्ता की इन तस्वीरों को एक बार देखना तो बनता है बॉस

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 12:26 PM IST
रियलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस 11' के मास्टरमाइंड कंटेस्टेंट विकास गुप्ता फॉर्मल कपड़ों से लेकर कुर्ता-पजामा तक में घरवालों की तारीफें बटोर चुके हैं। मगर उनकी पुरानी तस्वीरों पर नजर दौड़ाएंगे तो उनका अलग ही रूप देखने को मिलेगा।
