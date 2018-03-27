शहर चुनें

अंबानी के बेटे की सगाई में जिस लिबास में पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रेटीज, एक बार देखना तो बनता है...

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 03:20 PM IST
akash shloka engagement party
1 of 5
देश के सबसे अमीर खानदान के बेटे आकाश अंबानी ने हीरा कारोबारी रसेल मेहता की बेटी श्लोका मेहता से इंगेजमेंट कर ली है। सगाई के बाद कल अंबानी परिवार ने एक शानदार पार्टी का आयोजन किया जिसमें कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने शिरकत की।
mukesh ambani akash ambani shloka mehta

