बचपन से ही पापा शाहरुख खान को कॉपी कर रहे हैं आर्यन, इन 5 तस्वीरों में दिखा 'SRK' लुक

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 10 Jul 2018 03:56 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के किंग खान के बेटे आर्यन और बेटी सुहाना स्टाइल के मामले में हमेशा ही सुर्खियों में रहते हैं। आर्यन 20 साल के है और विदेश में पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। देखते ही देखते आर्यन के हाव भाव और लुक में काफी बदलाव आता चला गया हालांकि कई तस्वीरों में वह एकदम अपने पापा शाहरुख खान की तरह ही दिखाई देते हैं। तो चलिए आज आप आपको आर्यन की ऐसी 5 तस्वीरें दिखाते है जो यह साबित कर देंगी समय के साथ काफी बदल गए हैं आर्यन।
