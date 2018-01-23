बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेस्ट फ्रेंड की शादी में दुल्हन से कम नहीं लग रही थीं आलिया, देखते रह गए दूल्हे के दोस्त
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 04:53 PM IST
'गली ब्वॉय' की शूटिंग में बिजी आलिया भट्ट हाल ही में अपनी दोस्त की शादी में दिखाई दीं। अपने खास दोस्त की शादी में आलिया ने एक से बढ़कर एक ड्रेस पहनकर सभी को इंप्रेस कर दिया। हाल ही में उनकी लहंगी की तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं जिसमें वो दुल्हन बनीं दोस्त के साथ पोज देती हुई दिखाई दे रही हैं।
