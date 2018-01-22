बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a65fc464f1c1bb1208b4b6e","slug":"puja-banerjee-shared-bikini-pictures-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0940' \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093f\u0902\u091a\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 '\u0928\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928' \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
टीवी की 'पार्वती' ने पार की सारी हदें, पानी में खिंचवाई ऐसी तस्वीरें 'नागिन' को होगी जलन
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 08:36 PM IST
'देवों के देव महादेव' सीरियल में पार्वती का रोल निभाने वाली एक्ट्रेस पूजा बैनर्जी का हॉट लुक सामने आया है। इन तस्वीरों में पूजा बिकनी में पानी में मस्ती करते हुए दिखाई दे रही हैं।
