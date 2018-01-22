Download App
टीवी की 'पार्वती' ने पार की सारी हदें, पानी में खिंचवाई ऐसी तस्वीरें 'नागिन' को होगी जलन

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 08:36 PM IST
Puja Banerjee shared bikini pictures on social media
'देवों के देव महादेव' सीरियल में पार्वती का रोल निभाने वाली एक्ट्रेस पूजा बैनर्जी का हॉट लुक सामने आया है। इन तस्वीरों में पूजा बिकनी में पानी में मस्ती करते हुए दिखाई दे रही हैं। 
