बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6429e44f1c1b9f268b58aa","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-wear-sabyasachi-saree-at-first-ladies-event-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e, 44 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
सब्यसाची की साड़ी में छा गईं ऐश्वर्या, 44 साल में भी छोटी उम्र की हीरोइनों को करती हैं फेल
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 12:58 PM IST
फैशन के मामले में ऐश्वर्या का मुकाबला करना आसान बात नहीं है। यह बात बच्चन परिवार की बहू ने एक बार फिर से साबित कर दिया है। हाल ही में ऐश्वर्या दिल्ली के एक इवेंट में पहुंची जहां पर उनको जिसने भी देखा वह बस देखता ही रह गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6429e44f1c1b9f268b58aa","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-wear-sabyasachi-saree-at-first-ladies-event-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e, 44 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a6429e44f1c1b9f268b58aa","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-wear-sabyasachi-saree-at-first-ladies-event-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e, 44 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a6429e44f1c1b9f268b58aa","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-wear-sabyasachi-saree-at-first-ladies-event-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e, 44 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a6429e44f1c1b9f268b58aa","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-wear-sabyasachi-saree-at-first-ladies-event-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e, 44 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a6429e44f1c1b9f268b58aa","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-wear-sabyasachi-saree-at-first-ladies-event-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e, 44 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.